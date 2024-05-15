Wednesday, May 15, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County Business
Southern Denton County Business

Unlocking Success: Your New Door emerges as industry leader

Steve Gamel
By Steve Gamel
0
6
Billy and Jennifer Cline of Bartonville have crossed the threshold into a new era for their family business. (Photo by Lynn Seeden/Seeden Photography)

Billy Cline has never been afraid to reach for the seemingly unreachable. A longtime door repair and installation specialist, Cline went out on his own 16 years ago with one or two helpers and a modest goal of simply making an honest living. But like most things in life, one thing led to another, and his unique skill set proved far more valuable to residents than he thought.

That fledgling company, established initially as DFW Door Repair in 2008, now has more than 30 employees and has been rebranded to Your New Door to align with its local popularity and expanding national presence as America’s No. 1 residential door company.

“Three years ago, we only had six or seven people working here,” Cline said proudly. “We’ve doubled in size every year since, and besides being committed to always doing the right thing for our customers, that’s what we are focused on right now — growth. I always say I’ll keep going until we reach the horizon. But once you think you’re close, the horizon moves. So, we’ll keep going.

“I can see a scenario where we have 100 employees by the end of next year.”

Your New Door’s rise to prominence is mainly due to its versatility. When most people have interior or exterior door problems, they assume a replacement is the only option to maintain their home’s security, functionality, and aesthetics. Your New Door does plenty of that; in fact, Cline and his team manufacture all their residential doors in-house at a 15,000-square-foot facility in Irving. But there are just as many situations where a repair is the best solution. They fix various door issues, from common misalignments and replacing weatherstripping to fixing door jams, repairing forced entry damage, threshold replacement, door rot, and more.

With thousands of door replacements and repairs under their belt, Your New Door is your solutions expert for any door, including custom doors, pet doors, French doors, wood doors, fiberglass doors, iron and steel doors, and window-to-door conversions.

“We have a team of amazing craftsmen, and that’s all they do — make doors,” Cline said. “But it’s more than that. We pride ourselves on offering a full range of door services and the ability to provide accurate, over-the-phone quotes to reduce the number of trips we need to make to help someone. To do what we do as quickly as we do it is a huge benefit to our customers.”

Cline, who lives in Bartonville with his wife, Jennifer, has always had a heart for helping people. He grew up watching his father and grandfather build and remodel houses, and it wasn’t long before he was right there by their side. From there, he transitioned to residential door installations with Home Depot. He spent several years learning everything he could about repairs and replacements, then ventured out on his own.

“Before I started my own company, a customer told me, ‘You should go out and do your own thing.’ As we did that and got better and better at what we were doing, we realized there was a real opportunity to create something special — a family,” Cline said. Two of his three sons, Brian and Brandon, and his daughter-in-law, Grace, also work for the company. “One thing that’s always been important to me is culture. It’s important that each customer’s experience with us reflects our internal culture. Your brand isn’t a logo or a website … it’s what people say after you’ve left and they’ve experienced your services. I want them to know we care — we want to serve people through our knowledge of doors and give them the customer service they deserve.”

As for the future, Cline believes the sky is the limit for Your New Door. What started as a DFW-based service extends to all corners of the Metroplex and now has the agility to design, distribute, install, and repair residential doors nationwide. Your New Door has the best system and hires the best people, and everyone in America should experience getting one of their doors.

To learn more about Your New Door or to schedule a repair or replacement, visit yournewdoor.com.

(Sponsored content)

Previous article
Lantana Update — May 2024
Steve Gamel
Steve Gamelhttps://linktr.ee/SteveGamel

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.