Mitchell: Volunteers make a difference in Denton County

What is it to be a volunteer? Simply stated, it is someone who freely offers their own time for the benefit of others.

Think about that for just a moment and imagine how different our lives would be without volunteers.

Who would stand in our courts beside children facing difficult situations to serve on their behalf as advocates?

Who would answer a midnight call and then respond to help after a major storm causes calamity in a community?

Who would watch the skies, looking for signs of hail, high winds, and tornadoes amid a thunderstorm so that we can be alerted in time to seek safety?

These scenarios represent a mere microcosm of how volunteers affect our daily lives in ways we simply cannot fathom.

Every day, thousands if not tens of thousands take time away from their own families and careers to do something that benefits someone else.

In Denton County, we are blessed with many individuals who choose to give willingly of their time – from spending an hour reading a book to a classroom of children or handing out food to hungry families to picking up litter along our roadways or assisting those affected during a disaster. Others deliver meals to the homebound, teach others how to grow their own gardens, or give guidance to a teen at a turning point in their lives.

The fabric of our county (and, in fact, our entire country) is woven with a tapestry of people who donate their time, talent, and skills in myriads of ways across our many nonprofit organizations, churches, schools, cities, and, yes, even with Denton County.

Individuals of all ages follow their passion to help others, providing a pillar of strength in this community we call Denton County. They touch our lives in physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual ways that guide us on this journey we know as life.

We owe each and all our heartfelt gratitude and sincere appreciation for their commitment to creating a better world in which all cannot only survive but thrive.

Consider, if you will, where and how you, too, could volunteer a few minutes, hours, or days to be of service. You might be surprised at the impact your time has, not only for others, but for yourself as well.

Volunteering together, we will always remain #DentonCountyStrong.

If you have any questions or comments, please let me hear from you. My email is [email protected] and my office number is 972-434-4780.