Thursday, September 14, 2023
HomeSouthern Denton County Voices
Southern Denton County Voices

Eads: Economic development drives the future

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
0
1
Denton County Judge and Flower Mound resident Andy Eads. (Photo by Helen’s Photography)

Economic development is the engine that drives a growing, dynamic county like ours where our ever-expanding population can live, work and play in a place they have chosen to call home.

I am excited to announce that, so far this past fiscal year, Denton County has attracted $1.14 billion in investment by such major companies as Carhartt, DrinkPak, McMaster-Carr, Schluter and Wells Fargo.

Carhartt, DrinkPak, and McMaster-Carr will be located in Alliance; Schluter is heading to Roanoke; and Wells Fargo announced its data center would be in Lewisville.

The five companies will bring an estimated 1,533 jobs to Denton County, many paying an average of $70,000 to $80,000 in annual salaries.

These opportunities are vital in creating jobs that offer good wages to help our residents provide the framework for their lives.

As I often mention, quality of life is a key issue for all of us and spending time on long commutes to and from home and work is not high on anyone’s list. It is imperative that we continue to attract companies that offer strong wages into Denton County.

We have the skilled workforce, several institutions of higher learning, a diversity of housing product, good public schools, a wide selection of private schools, and not one, but three major lakes surrounded with a green canopy of trees and thriving wildlife.

As we add 86 people daily to our population, which recently topped 1 million in January, each individual is looking to establish their domain in a county where they now reside.

Our hope is that by attracting a wide range of job opportunities, these individuals will call Denton County home for years to come as they establish families, get involved in civic organizations, and become the next generation’s guiding posts.

When our forefathers established the county in 1846, more than 177 years ago, they likely never envisioned what Denton County has become today. But, I am certain they moved here with the same dreams and goals as our newest residents do.

A thriving economy is the key element that keep the lifeblood of a fast-growing county running strong and true now and in the future. As a father of three, I am especially excited that with these companies moving here we are expanding our opportunities for our kids and grandkids to have employment here locally and not have to move away for career advancement.

Connect With Us: If you have any questions or comments, please let me hear from you. My email is [email protected], and my office number is 940-349-2820. For more information, register for my newsletter at Dentoncounty.gov/countyjudgenewslettersignup

Previous articleAround Argyle — September 2023
CTG Staff
CTG Staff
The Cross Timbers Gazette News Department

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.