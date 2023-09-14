Highland Village approves largest tax rate reduction in city’s history

This week, the Highland Village City Council approved the first read of the city’s Fiscal Year 2023-24 budget, which includes the city’s largest tax rate reduction ever.

The city projects an 8.2% increase in sales tax revenue and 4.9% increase in property tax revenue, according to a news release from the city. A new significant sales tax revenue generator will be The Cheesecake Factory expected to open late this year in The Shops at Highland Village. It is expected to generate four times as much sales as the old Barnes & Noble bookstore did (an additional $800,000 per year) in less than half the space, Shops officials said during a recent City Council meeting.

With the expected rise in revenue, the city is decreasing its tax rate from $0.546825 to $0.501394 in the next FY budget, an 8.3% reduction. Highland Village’s 2024 base budget is $22,895,143 with $484,018 for supplemental requests and includes a 4.5% pay raise for employees, as well as market adjustments for some police, fire and other positions, according to the city.

Key initiatives and projects this year include: