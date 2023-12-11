Highland Village resident joins crowded field for U.S. House

Joel Krause, a Highland Village resident and business owner, announced Sunday that he is throwing his hat in the ring for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Krause, a Republican, is seeking Texas’ 26th District, which represents Denton, Cooke and part of Wise counties. Incumbent Republican Michael Burgess, who has held the seat for over two decades, recently announced that he won’t seek reelection in 2024.

In a news release, Krause said he has “a plan to reduce the political division in the country through the ideals of Truth, Accountability and Responsibility while still maintaining conservative ideals.” The three-point plan includes:

Truth: All elected officials and federal employees need to be truthful. Known falsehoods should not be acted upon. The country also needs a truth-certified news outlet that is based on facts and not opinion.

Accountability: Stiff penalties are needed for elected officials and federal employees for acting on known falsehoods. A certified, fact-based news outlet also should have stiff penalties for not communicating the truth.

Responsibility: We the people need to demand the truth. differentiating between fact and opinion. We the people need to take the responsibility of creating our own opinion and thinking for ourselves. We the people need to put what is best for the country ahead of our own needs. We the people cannot adopt a philosophy of “The ends justify the means.” We the people need to take responsibility for ourselves and expect the same for others.

Krause said his plan will make possible the conservative goals including border security, inflation, spending, healthcare, China, crime and many other issues. He said he has lots of political experience, including serving as a political consultant for Bob Dole’s presidential campaign, running for city council while in college, and working on numerous campaigns both in and out of the state of Texas. Joel was on the Republican Resolution Committee in Denton County and recently served as the Vice President of the Texas Republican Assembly. Krause, owner of Webb Electronics/Coaches Video, has raised his daughter and grown his business in the 26th district for more than 30 years.

The race for the Republican nomination for TX-26 is crowded, as Brandon Gill, a Flower Mound resident and Dinesh D’Souza’s son-in-law, Southlake Mayor John Huffman and former Denton County Judge Scott Armey also announced their bids for the seat in recent weeks.

