Monday, December 11, 2023
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Highland Village resident joins crowded field for U.S. House

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
10
Joel Krause

Joel Krause, a Highland Village resident and business owner, announced Sunday that he is throwing his hat in the ring for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Krause, a Republican, is seeking Texas’ 26th District, which represents Denton, Cooke and part of Wise counties. Incumbent Republican Michael Burgess, who has held the seat for over two decades, recently announced that he won’t seek reelection in 2024.

In a news release, Krause said he has “a plan to reduce the political division in the country through the ideals of Truth, Accountability and Responsibility while still maintaining conservative ideals.” The three-point plan includes:

  • Truth: All elected officials and federal employees need to be truthful. Known falsehoods should not be acted upon. The country also needs a truth-certified news outlet that is based on facts and not opinion.
  • Accountability: Stiff penalties are needed for elected officials and federal employees for acting on known falsehoods. A certified, fact-based news outlet also should have stiff penalties for not communicating the truth.
  • Responsibility: We the people need to demand the truth. differentiating between fact and opinion. We the people need to take the responsibility of creating our own opinion and thinking for ourselves. We the people need to put what is best for the country ahead of our own needs. We the people cannot adopt a philosophy of “The ends justify the means.” We the people need to take responsibility for ourselves and expect the same for others.

Krause said his plan will make possible the conservative goals including border security, inflation, spending, healthcare, China, crime and many other issues. He said he has lots of political experience, including serving as a political consultant for Bob Dole’s presidential campaign, running for city council while in college, and working on numerous campaigns both in and out of the state of Texas. Joel was on the Republican Resolution Committee in Denton County and recently served as the Vice President of the Texas Republican Assembly. Krause, owner of Webb Electronics/Coaches Video, has raised his daughter and grown his business in the 26th district for more than 30 years.

The race for the Republican nomination for TX-26 is crowded, as Brandon Gill, a Flower Mound resident and Dinesh D’Souza’s son-in-law, Southlake Mayor John Huffman and former Denton County Judge Scott Armey also announced their bids for the seat in recent weeks.

Click here for information about Krause’s campaign.

Previous article
Flower Mound man dies after being struck by vehicle
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.