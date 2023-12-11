Flower Mound man dies after being struck by vehicle

A Flower Mound man died Friday, a few days after he was struck by a vehicle near the River Walk, according to officials.

A vehicle hit a pedestrian near the intersection of FM 1171 and River Walk Drive on Tuesday night, according to a Flower Mound Police Department spokesman, and the victim was transported to a Denton hospital.

The man, identified as 56-year-old Bradley Hayes of Flower Mound, died of blunt force injuries at the hospital on Friday morning, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office.

A FMPD spokesman declined to release any information about the accident or how it happened, but did say that no charges with be filed against the driver.