Monday, December 11, 2023
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Carter BloodCare to host blood drives in Argyle, Flower Mound

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
1
Photo courtesy of Carter BloodCare

Carter BloodCare recently announced that it will host a couple blood drives in southern Denton County this month, and the organization says that “when you give this holiday season, you also receive.”

As a special thank-you gift for giving in December, each person who donates blood with Carter BloodCare will receive a brand-new fleece blanket, available while supplies last.

“Even during the holidays, the need for blood is nonstop,” Carter BloodCare said in a news release. “But, it only takes less than an hour to donate blood that can save three local lives.”

By donating blood this month, Texans help people involved in serious car accidents, heart surgery patients, children fighting cancer, organ transplant patients, mothers experiencing difficult childbirths, and older adults with age-related health issues, according to the news release.

“Many local families spend the holidays in the hospital, often waiting for blood that’s necessary for surgery or treatment,” said Andrea Sign with Carter BloodCare. “It’s literally within each of us to help these families by donating the gift of blood. It takes less than an hour to give someone a lifetime.”

The first local blood drive is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 20 at Kroger, 2709 Cross Timbers Road in Flower Mound. Click here to sign up.

The second blood drive is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Medical City ER Argyle (formerly Wise Health Surgical Hospital), 7218 Crawford Road. Click here to sign up.

Previous article
Relax and indulge at Angel & Sophia Nail Spa
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.