Carter BloodCare to host blood drives in Argyle, Flower Mound

Carter BloodCare recently announced that it will host a couple blood drives in southern Denton County this month, and the organization says that “when you give this holiday season, you also receive.”

As a special thank-you gift for giving in December, each person who donates blood with Carter BloodCare will receive a brand-new fleece blanket, available while supplies last.

“Even during the holidays, the need for blood is nonstop,” Carter BloodCare said in a news release. “But, it only takes less than an hour to donate blood that can save three local lives.”

By donating blood this month, Texans help people involved in serious car accidents, heart surgery patients, children fighting cancer, organ transplant patients, mothers experiencing difficult childbirths, and older adults with age-related health issues, according to the news release.

“Many local families spend the holidays in the hospital, often waiting for blood that’s necessary for surgery or treatment,” said Andrea Sign with Carter BloodCare. “It’s literally within each of us to help these families by donating the gift of blood. It takes less than an hour to give someone a lifetime.”

The first local blood drive is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 20 at Kroger, 2709 Cross Timbers Road in Flower Mound. Click here to sign up.

The second blood drive is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Medical City ER Argyle (formerly Wise Health Surgical Hospital), 7218 Crawford Road. Click here to sign up.