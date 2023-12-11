Relax and indulge at Angel & Sophia Nail Spa

It’s a typical Thursday afternoon, and Mimi Martinez might as well be floating on air as she glides from one end of her luxurious nail salon to the other. One minute, she’s walking a customer over to the manicure area and offering them a delicious cupcake. The next, she’s answering the phone at the front counter, ringing someone up, and giving another customer one last hug.

Nothing would make Mimi happier than seeing you eagerly walk through the front door at Angel & Sophia Nail Spa. And armed with a heart-melting smile and selfless spirit, she prides herself on making what little time she has with you an undeniably blissful experience.

“People come here to find peace, get special treatment, and walk away from their problems for even just a minute,” Mimi said. She and her husband, Sam, opened the spa in May, and it quickly became a destination spot for those who want to be pampered in a relaxing family environment. “We care about everyone. I want them to be happy and leave knowing they had a positive experience.”

Mimi comes from a long and rich history of nail salon owners. And one of those salon gurus was her brother, Viet Nguyen. Before Viet passed away in 2021, he had been telling Mimi about his dream to one day co-own an upscale salon with her. While they never got the chance to do that, Mimi followed through with the promise she made to her late brother and opened Angel and Sophia. Incidentally, the spa is named after Mimi and Sam’s daughters.

Fast-forward to today, and their customer-first mindset is only overshadowed by their amazing spa-like services. These include manicures, pedicures, waxing, eyelashes, facials, massage treatments, and more. They use only top-of-the-line products, and the salon is more spacious than a traditional salon. More importantly, you’ll never want to leave.

“I am thrilled that I could keep the promise I made to my brother and that so many people in this community enjoy what we do,” Mimi said. “We love being here in Flower Mound.”

Visit them at 1050 Flower Mound Rd., #220. For more information, visit sophiangel.com or call 972-899-1894.

(Sponsored content)