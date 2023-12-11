Monday, December 11, 2023
HomeSouthern Denton County Business
Southern Denton County Business

Relax and indulge at Angel & Sophia Nail Spa

Steve Gamel
By Steve Gamel
0
11
Mimi and Sam Martinez of Flower Mound invite you to be pampered at Angel & Sophia Nail Spa.

It’s a typical Thursday afternoon, and Mimi Martinez might as well be floating on air as she glides from one end of her luxurious nail salon to the other. One minute, she’s walking a customer over to the manicure area and offering them a delicious cupcake. The next, she’s answering the phone at the front counter, ringing someone up, and giving another customer one last hug.

Nothing would make Mimi happier than seeing you eagerly walk through the front door at Angel & Sophia Nail Spa. And armed with a heart-melting smile and selfless spirit, she prides herself on making what little time she has with you an undeniably blissful experience.

“People come here to find peace, get special treatment, and walk away from their problems for even just a minute,” Mimi said. She and her husband, Sam, opened the spa in May, and it quickly became a destination spot for those who want to be pampered in a relaxing family environment. “We care about everyone. I want them to be happy and leave knowing they had a positive experience.”

Mimi comes from a long and rich history of nail salon owners. And one of those salon gurus was her brother, Viet Nguyen. Before Viet passed away in 2021, he had been telling Mimi about his dream to one day co-own an upscale salon with her. While they never got the chance to do that, Mimi followed through with the promise she made to her late brother and opened Angel and Sophia. Incidentally, the spa is named after Mimi and Sam’s daughters.

Fast-forward to today, and their customer-first mindset is only overshadowed by their amazing spa-like services. These include manicures, pedicures, waxing, eyelashes, facials, massage treatments, and more. They use only top-of-the-line products, and the salon is more spacious than a traditional salon. More importantly, you’ll never want to leave.

“I am thrilled that I could keep the promise I made to my brother and that so many people in this community enjoy what we do,” Mimi said. “We love being here in Flower Mound.”

Visit them at 1050 Flower Mound Rd., #220. For more information, visit sophiangel.com or call 972-899-1894.

 

(Sponsored content)

Previous article
A Pooch Paradise: The Dog Stop offers premium pet services
Next article
Carter BloodCare to host blood drives in Argyle, Flower Mound
Steve Gamel
Steve Gamelhttps://linktr.ee/SteveGamel

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.