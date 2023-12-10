A Pooch Paradise: The Dog Stop offers premium pet services

There’s a new doggie destination in Argyle that’s poised to get tails wagging.

The Dog Stop, the all-inclusive and award-winning dog care brand rapidly expanding across the U.S., has opened its newest location at 8135 Gateway Dr., Suite 500. This one-stop dog care destination offers luxury dog boarding accommodations, an interactive and social daycare experience, a spa-like dog grooming retreat, and a holistic retail store.

Lantana entrepreneurs Ryan and Niki Rathert have partnered with Karla Scheibelhut to bring The Dog Stop to the Argyle community. After years in the corporate space, the trio sought out a new path, choosing to open a business that allows them to get involved in their community.

“We chose to open The Dog Stop after realizing what’s really important to us,” said Ryan. “At this point in my life, I want to serve my city and feel truly a part of the neighborhood. As dog lovers ourselves, The Dog Stop is an incredible opportunity for us to help both pet owners and dogs of Argyle alike.”

The Ratherts and Scheibelhut saw a demand for The Dog Stop, recognizing a lack of services in their local community. With tremendous population growth and a low number of facilities in the area to care for the growing number of dogs, the trio looks to fill a niche in the market with The Dog Stop’s all-inclusive services.

The brand-new high-end facility boasts large suites and beds, high-quality turf, private play areas, and a great culture for local dogs and their owners.

“I’ve experienced a lack in our community for pet services firsthand, having been unable to find a place to board my own dogs on multiple occasions,” said Scheibelhut. “As a one-stop-shop, I’m confident our facility will be able to provide everything that Argyle residents need to provide the very best for their dogs.”

Visit them at thedogstop.com.

(Sponsored content)