Southlake mayor announces campaign for U.S. House seat

John Huffman, the current mayor of Southlake, announced Thursday that he is running for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Huffman is seeking Texas’ 26th District, which represents Denton, Cooke and part of Wise counties. Incumbent Republican Michael Burgess, who has held the seat for over two decades, recently announced that he won’t seek reelection in 2024.

“We’re at a critical moment in our country and need leadership who will do more than talk about our problems,” Huffman said in a statement. “I’m ready to bring my record of delivering conservative victories to Congress so we have an unwavering voice to protect our rights, preserve the nation we love, and strengthen America’s future.”

Huffman’s campaign website describes Huffman as “a fighter to stop the growth and power of government,” as well as a “champion against radical, leftist ideology and indoctrination.”

The race for the Republican nomination for TX-26 is quickly becoming crowded, as Brandon Gill, a Flower Mound resident and Dinesh D’Souza’s son-in-law, and former Denton County Judge Scott Armey also announced their bids for the seat earlier this week.

