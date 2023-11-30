Former Denton County Judge seeking U.S. House seat

Former Denton County Judge, Scott Armey, officially declared this week his candidacy for the U.S. House of Representatives in the 26th District of Texas, encompassing Denton, Cooke and part of Wise counties.

Armey, of Corinth, has lived in Denton County since 1972. He served on the Denton County Commissioners Court, as both a commissioner and County Judge, from 1992-2002, and he has since worked as a private wealth advisor. His wife, Carisa, is a special education teacher in Lewisville ISD.

As a conservative Republican, Armey’s campaign says he “brings a wealth of experience and a commitment to addressing the pressing issues facing the people of North Texas.”

“As a lifelong resident of North Texas and the Texas 26th Congressional District, I have been truly blessed to be a part of this rapidly growing, dynamic and thriving community for more than 50 years,” Armey said in a statement. “I was raised here, graduated from the University of North Texas, served as Denton County Judge and County Commissioner, and worked to preserve and promote the conservative, Texas values that have guided our prosperity.”

Armey said he is running on a platform of fiscal responsibility and freedom.

“My policy platform is a simple message – Cut Spending. Reduce the Debt. Free the People,” Armey said in a statement. “I believe that the most persistent threat facing the nation is the $34 Trillion national debt, and out-of-control Federal spending. Congress is solely responsible for this crisis and is the only body that can fix this ever-growing problem. As your representative, I have the track record, the understanding of the task at hand, and I have the lifelong commitment to our shared conservative values to lead the fight for spending cuts and reducing the national debt.”

Armey also said he supports a second term for President Donald Trump.

“President Trump promised to cut spending and reduce the debt in his second term, and I believe he has earned the opportunity to do just that,” Armey said. “To fulfill that promise, the President must have not only support, but also action, from the U.S Congress. As the Member of Congress from the Texas 26th District, I will work to ensure that we have a dozen spending cut bills ready for President Trump to sign into law on January 20, 2025.”

Armey’s campaign said he is also dedicated to defending the Constitution, American freedoms and children. He supports free markets, finishing the border wall, prioritizing and respecting military and law enforcement, preserving Second Amendment rights and protecting the right to life.

