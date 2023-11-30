Thursday, November 30, 2023
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Former Denton County Judge seeking U.S. House seat

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
1
Scott Armey

Former Denton County Judge, Scott Armey, officially declared this week his candidacy for the U.S. House of Representatives in the 26th District of Texas, encompassing Denton, Cooke and part of Wise counties.

Armey, of Corinth, has lived in Denton County since 1972. He served on the Denton County Commissioners Court, as both a commissioner and County Judge, from 1992-2002, and he has since worked as a private wealth advisor. His wife, Carisa, is a special education teacher in Lewisville ISD.

As a conservative Republican, Armey’s campaign says he “brings a wealth of experience and a commitment to addressing the pressing issues facing the people of North Texas.”

“As a lifelong resident of North Texas and the Texas 26th Congressional District, I have been truly blessed to be a part of this rapidly growing, dynamic and thriving community for more than 50 years,” Armey said in a statement. “I was raised here, graduated from the University of North Texas, served as Denton County Judge and County Commissioner, and worked to preserve and promote the conservative, Texas values that have guided our prosperity.”

Armey said he is running on a platform of fiscal responsibility and freedom.

“My policy platform is a simple message – Cut Spending. Reduce the Debt. Free the People,” Armey said in a statement. “I believe that the most persistent threat facing the nation is the $34 Trillion national debt, and out-of-control Federal spending. Congress is solely responsible for this crisis and is the only body that can fix this ever-growing problem. As your representative, I have the track record, the understanding of the task at hand, and I have the lifelong commitment to our shared conservative values to lead the fight for spending cuts and reducing the national debt.”

Armey also said he supports a second term for President Donald Trump.

“President Trump promised to cut spending and reduce the debt in his second term, and I believe he has earned the opportunity to do just that,” Armey said. “To fulfill that promise, the President must have not only support, but also action, from the U.S Congress. As the Member of Congress from the Texas 26th District, I will work to ensure that we have a dozen spending cut bills ready for President Trump to sign into law on January 20, 2025.”

Armey’s campaign said he is also dedicated to defending the Constitution, American freedoms and children. He supports free markets, finishing the border wall, prioritizing and respecting military and law enforcement, preserving Second Amendment rights and protecting the right to life.

Click here for more information.

Previous article
FMPD investigating reported shooting at Home Depot
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.