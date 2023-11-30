Thursday, November 30, 2023
More details released about shooting at Flower Mound Home Depot

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
(Photo courtesy of the Flower Mound Police Department)

The Flower Mound Police Department on Thursday released more information about a reported shooting incident Wednesday night at Home Depot.

Police responded to the store, 852 Long Prairie Road, around 6:40 p.m. after receiving reports of an altercation in the parking lot and at least one gunshot, according to a FMPD news release. However, on arrival, police did not immediately locate a shooting suspect or victim.

In an update shared on social media on Thursday, FMPD said investigators have learned that the incident began when two Home Depot employees, a 16-year-old male and 17-year-old male, were reportedly approached by two men in a truck, asking for help. Then at some point, one of the men hit the 17-year-old employee with an unknown object in the back of the head.

The 16-year-old was carrying a concealed firearm, and he then pulled it out and shot at the truck as it drove away, according to police. When officers arrived, none of these people were still on scene. The 17-year-old was later treated for minor injuries at a Lewisville hospital. FMPD said that no injuries related to a gunshot have been reported at any local medical facilities, and the men in the truck have not been located, as of Thursday. The investigation is ongoing.

Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

