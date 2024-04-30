Tuesday, April 30, 2024
Gretchen Lou Snyder Meilinger

Gretchen Lou Snyder Meilinger

Gretchen Lou Snyder Meilinger passed away peacefully at her home on April 8, 2024. She was 88 years of age and remained with us until shortly after the ending of the Total Solar Eclipse – an event very fitting to signify her passing. Gretchen was a beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother who was well-loved in her community of Double Oak. She was known for her infinite kindness and acceptance of others, even when it was not popular to show such respect. She marched with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., was an avid supporter of the LGBTQIA+ community, and tirelessly volunteered within the communities she lived in and loved. She and her late husband, George Hugh Meilinger, were committed to instilling these values in their children, and did so by setting the example. The Meilinger’s had four wonderful children, Lisa Meilinger Alford, Kevan Meilinger, Holly Meilinger Burrow, and Dirk Meilinger. Though Kevan would precede her parents in death, her memory never faded and was always cherished. Gretchen is also survived by eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren. In addition to Gretchen’s immense capacity for love and acceptance of others, she was also widely commended for her seemingly endless amounts of energy and determination. Her children often felt unable to keep up with the whirlwind of ideas, projects and various improvements that their mother would continually embark upon – ultimately those projects were often being done to improve their lives, not hers. The consummate giver. This drive and stamina continued as she worked to assist her grandchildren and great grandchildren. A quote which also defined the way Gretchen lived, that many in the family will carry with them forever is, “If you want something done, you gotta get up and do it! Keep moving!”  She continued to personify this statement even through her final years.  She was a woman on the move, always helping those she loved. A Celebration of Life will be held at her home in Double Oak on May 4, 2024 at 4 p.m. Additionally, as she was a pillar of the community in Door County, Wisconsin, there will be a second celebration there, during the summer.

 

The Cross Timbers Gazette News Department

