Tom Thumb grocery store planned for Harvest Town Center

The long-awaited and long-rumored grocery store coming to Harvest Town Center will be a Tom Thumb store, according to construction project filings with the state.

Harvest developer Hillwood filed several construction projects for individual Harvest Town Center commercial buildings coming to the new mixed-use development on the northwest corner of FM 407 and I-35W and one of them identifies the grocery store as a Tom Thumb.

The project filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation says that the Tom Thumb store will be over 63,000 square feet and cost $12.6 million to build. Construction is expected to start in June and be completed in August 2025.

Construction is underway on the first businesses to open at Harvest Town Center: McDonald’s and Chick-Fil-A are both planning to open new drive-thru restaurants as early as this summer. A Chase bank is also expected to open this fall at the new development.