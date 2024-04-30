Tuesday, April 30, 2024
Tom Thumb grocery store planned for Harvest Town Center

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
A rendering of the proposed Harvest Town Center, image courtesy of the town of Argyle

The long-awaited and long-rumored grocery store coming to Harvest Town Center will be a Tom Thumb store, according to construction project filings with the state.

Harvest developer Hillwood filed several construction projects for individual Harvest Town Center commercial buildings coming to the new mixed-use development on the northwest corner of FM 407 and I-35W and one of them identifies the grocery store as a Tom Thumb.

The project filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation says that the Tom Thumb store will be over 63,000 square feet and cost $12.6 million to build. Construction is expected to start in June and be completed in August 2025.

Construction is underway on the first businesses to open at Harvest Town Center: McDonald’s and Chick-Fil-A are both planning to open new drive-thru restaurants as early as this summer. A Chase bank is also expected to open this fall at the new development.

Gretchen Lou Snyder Meilinger
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

