Local nonprofit receives $20k donation

Communities In Schools of North Texas, a Lewisville-based nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting at-risk students in public schools, announced this month that Atmos Energy donated $20,000 to support its work that helps students overcome challenges in their lives to succeed in school and go on to reach their full potential.

“Partners like Atmos Energy make our work possible,” said Elizabeth Johnston, Director of Network Development for CIS of Texas. “We are grateful for their support and share in their commitment to changing the trajectory of at-risk students.”

This gift is one of hundreds made by Atmos Energy as part of an enterprise-wide Fueling Safe and Thriving Communities drive to invest in educational, literacy, energy assistance, and food security resources across the 1,400 communities it serves, according to a CISNT news release. This partnership extends the work of CISNT, supporting their work to meet student’s basic needs, connect them with a caring adult, and keep them on the path to academic achievement.

“From food to school supplies to utility assistance, Communities In Schools provides the front-line support needed to connect students in need to community resources,” said John Manganilla, Atmos Energy Manager of Public Affairs. “As part of our Fueling Safe and Thriving Communities focus, Atmos Energy is committed to partnering with organizations that provide sustainable, local solutions and will increase student success and help communities thrive for generations to come.”

Across Texas, CIS served over 127,000 students in the 2022-2023 school year with one-on-one case-managed services and impacted the lives of over one million students in the 1,550 campuses where they operate.

“The success of Communities In Schools North Texas is partly due to the collaborative efforts of our schools and community partners,” said CISNT CEO Tasha Moore. “Atmos Energy has been a long-time partner with CISNT, and we are happy to see their continued support across the state. This donation from Atmos Energy will directly impact the CISNT programs on campus to ensure students have access to basic need items, academic support, and caring adults to walk alongside students, empowering them to achieve in life.”