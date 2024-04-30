Denton adds Narcan to AED kits

The city of Denton recently expanded public access to Narcan, an intranasal medication that can treat opioid overdoses in emergency situations, by placing overdose prevention kits in AED boxes at every city facility.

Many local first responders carry Narcan on them in case they are the first to respond to an overdose. Over the past two years, the Denton Fire Department has administered Narcan about 240 times. In Denton County, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported that opioids accounted for 54 deaths in 2022 – a 28% increase from 2020. In response, the city has expanded the resources it offers to those suffering an overdose and battling addiction – employing a multifaceted approach that emphasizes identification, immediate response and ongoing support, according to a city news release.

In addition, Denton Fire Department partners with the Resource Recovery Council to combat repeat drug overdoses in our community. A councilor, along with a paramedic, make monthly contact with past overdose patients in hopes of proactively preventing recurrences.

When it comes to a potential overdose, timing is everything. Narcan has the greatest chance of preventing a fatal overdose when administered properly and in a timely manner. That’s why it’s imperative to quickly recognize the signs of someone experiencing an overdose, and have effective and honest communication with the responding officer or firefighter-paramedic.

The most common signs of an overdose are:

Blue lips/nails

Confused or dizzy

Won’t wake up

Choking/snoring

Slow/no breathing

Can’t stay awake

If you see or are with someone who may be experiencing these overdose symptoms, you should:

Call 911 immediately.

Administer Naloxone (Narcan)

Try to keep the person awake and breathing.

Lay the person on their side to prevent choking.

Stay with the person until emergency assistance arrives.

If you self-administer Narcan, or someone else administers it for you, you still need to call 911. Narcan often wears off quicker than the overdose-causing drug, which means additional doses may be necessary. Medications obtained illegally or without a prescription have the potential to be laced with fentanyl.