Work begins on Shiloh Road construction project

Construction work will affect traffic on Shiloh Road in west Flower Mound for the next month.

On Monday, Reynold’s Asphalt Company began reconstruction of Shiloh Road between FM 1171 and Kings Road, according to the town of Flower Mound’s website. First, the southbound lane is closed, with southbound traffic detoured onto Kings Road. The northbound lane will remain open until the work is completed on the southbound lane, and then it’ll switch. Northbound traffic will be detoured to Lusk Lane.

Weather permitting, the work is expected to be completed by the end of May.