McDonald’s, Chick-fil-A aiming for summer debuts at Harvest Town Center

Two popular fast food staples, McDonald’s and Chick-Fil-A, are aiming to open as early as this summer in Harvest Town Center, a new mixed-use development on the northwest corner of FM 407 and I-35W.

Page Austin, lifestyle manager of the Harvest subdivision, said the master developer, Hillwood, is expecting McDonald’s to open this summer and will be the first business to open in the development. Construction recently went vertical on the restaurant, 1226 FM 407. A project filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation says the restaurant will be over 4,400 square feet. A McDonald’s spokesperson could not be reached for more information about the restaurant.

In a statement provided by a spokesperson, Chick-fil-A said it is targeting a late summer or early fall opening for a new restaurant at Harvest Town Center.

“We look forward to opening our first restaurant in the Argyle community and to serving all of our guests delicious food in an environment of genuine hospitality,” the statement said.

A project filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation says the restaurant will be over 5,600 square feet with a drive-thru and standalone canopies.

Harvest Town Center will be anchored by a grocery store — the name of which has not yet been announced — that is expected to open next year, Austin said. The development’s site plan on its website calls for lots of restaurant and retail buildings, some hotels and apartments.