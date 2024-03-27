Wednesday, March 27, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County Business
Southern Denton County Business

McDonald’s, Chick-fil-A aiming for summer debuts at Harvest Town Center

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
14
Photo courtesy of ChickFilA.com.

Two popular fast food staples, McDonald’s and Chick-Fil-A, are aiming to open as early as this summer in Harvest Town Center, a new mixed-use development on the northwest corner of FM 407 and I-35W.

New McDonald’s restaurant under construction at Harvest Town Center

Page Austin, lifestyle manager of the Harvest subdivision, said the master developer, Hillwood, is expecting McDonald’s to open this summer and will be the first business to open in the development. Construction recently went vertical on the restaurant, 1226 FM 407. A project filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation says the restaurant will be over 4,400 square feet. A McDonald’s spokesperson could not be reached for more information about the restaurant.

In a statement provided by a spokesperson, Chick-fil-A said it is targeting a late summer or early fall opening for a new restaurant at Harvest Town Center.

“We look forward to opening our first restaurant in the Argyle community and to serving all of our guests delicious food in an environment of genuine hospitality,” the statement said.

A project filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation says the restaurant will be over 5,600 square feet with a drive-thru and standalone canopies.

Harvest Town Center will be anchored by a grocery store — the name of which has not yet been announced — that is expected to open next year, Austin said. The development’s site plan on its website calls for lots of restaurant and retail buildings, some hotels and apartments.

Previous article
Denton County assists with preservation, access to historic cemetery
Next article
Flower Mound twin brothers aren’t the only LISD grads on The Amazing Race
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.