Flower Mound twin brothers aren’t the only LISD grads on The Amazing Race

Two weeks ago, Season 36 of CBS’ The Amazing Race premiered at 8:30 p.m. CT on CBS with 13 teams of two racing to complete challenges and get to their next location faster than the other 12. The first team to finish the cross the finish line will win $1 million.

Lewisville ISD said on social media on Wednesday night that Twins Anthony and Bailey Smith, 2016 Flower Mound High School graduates, are not the only Lewisville ISD graduates competing on the current season of the reality competition show. Karishma Cordero, a 2019 graduate of Hebron High School, is also competing on the show this season.

“It was chaos, but in the best way,” Cordero said. “I thought it was such a unique experience of getting to walk on a plane in a country and be totally surprised.”

Like the location of their travels, the trio’s shared hometown also came as a surprise.

“It was so funny when I heard Karishma went to Hebron, I had no idea,” Bailey said. “We actually instantly hit it off with Karishma and [her teammate] Kishori since the very beginning of the show. We all have a great friendship now and still keep in touch, it must be a LISD thing.”

The Amazing Race airs Wednesdays at 8:30 p.m. CT on CBS and will also be streaming on Paramount+.