Southern Denton County Local News

Northlake Police Blotter

By CTG Staff
Photo courtesy of the town of Northlake

The Northlake Police Department made 10 arrests in January, answered 532 calls for service, and took 44 reports. Here are some recent police calls:

January 4 – An officer was dispatched to the 13000 blk of Raceway Drive regarding a theft of a catalytic converter at 7:30 a.m. The complainant stated the vehicle was making a funny noise and discovered the catalytic converter had been removed without his permission.

January 9 – While on patrol in the 1200 blk of FM 407, an officer was alerted to a stolen vehicle parked in a parking lot through the officer’s in-car license plate reader. The officer determined that the vehicle was in the Denton County Sheriff’s Office jurisdiction and notified DCSO to respond. The vehicle was unoccupied and towed from the scene.

January 11 – Officers were dispatched to the 5000 blk of Hwy 114 regarding a Domestic Disturbance at 12:40 a.m. The complainant stated her phone was stolen and she was assaulted by her ex-boyfriend while staying at the location.

January 15 – Officers were dispatched to the 13000 blk of Chadwick Parkway regarding a stolen trailer. The complainant stated that someone took his trailer with lawn equipment sometime during the afternoon. The loss was estimated at $14,000.

January 21 – Officers were dispatched to the 13000 blk of Raceway Drive regarding Criminal Mischief at approximately 4 p.m. The complainant stated an angry customer damaged a fast-food sign at the location because the business was slow to give him a refund for his order. Officers were able to retrieve information from a license plate reader and were able to obtain suspect information after further investigation.

Previous article
Flower Mound twin brothers aren’t the only LISD grads on The Amazing Race
Next article
Denton trying a new electric garbage truck
The Cross Timbers Gazette News Department

