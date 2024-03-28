Denton trying a new electric garbage truck

The city of Denton’s Solid Waste & Recycling Department has begun a new pilot program by adding an electric garbage truck to its fleet.

The city announced last week that it has entered a partnership with Peterbilt and Heil to launch the mutually beneficial pilot project. Department staff will be able to see whether the trucks enhance the quality of life for drivers and operators and to evaluate the financial benefits of integrating electric vehicles into its fleet, while Peterbilt and Heil will get real-time feedback on how their truck operates.

“Who doesn’t love a win-win?” the city said in a statement said. “This pilot showcases Denton’s commitment to partnering with local businesses to lead the charge in environmentally friendly innovation and sustainability!”

The Peterbilt Model 520EV is a zero-emissions vehicle that utilizes regenerative braking because of how often it will need to stop. During each stop, it transfers energy into its battery packs, resulting in an extended operating range and reduced brake pad wear, according to the company.