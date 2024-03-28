$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Flower Mound

A $1 million Powerball ticket was sold in Flower Mound on Wednesday, according to the Texas Lottery.

The numbers in the $865 million Powerball drawing on Wednesday night were 57, 60, 46, 66, 37, and the Powerball was 8. One ticket sold that day at the Kroger at 2709 Cross Timbers Road in Flower Mound matched the numbers on all five of the white balls, but not the Powerball, good enough for a $1 million prize.

The lucky winning ticket sold in Flower Mound was a pre-printed Quick Pick ticket, not numbers specifically chosen by the winner, according to the Texas Lottery.

Two other people, one in Arizona and the other in Pennsylvania, also won $1 million in the Powerball drawing, but no one hit the jackpot. The next drawing, on Saturday, will be worth about $935 million.