Denton County to conduct door-to-door interviews in Lantana over emergency preparedness

Next month, multiple Denton County departments will conduct door-to-door interviews as part of a Community Assessment for Public Health Emergency Response (CASPER) in many areas of unincorporated Denton County, including Lantana.

Denton County Public Health — in conjunction with Denton County Medical Reserve Corps, Denton County Office of Emergency Management, and the Denton County Sheriff’s Office — will conduct the door-to-door interviews on two days in April, according to a DCPH news release. A CASPER is vital for gathering essential public health and household readiness information, DCPH said. The assessment will provide a new baseline of data for county leadership, first responders and community partners to plan programs and response efforts. Assessing the preparedness levels of communities can assist public health and other agencies in preparing for disasters or emergencies, including determining whether households have emergency plans, supply kits, adequate food and medicine, intended evacuation plans and preferred, trusted communication sources.

Weather permitting, the CASPER will be conducted April 6 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., and on April 17 between 3-7 p.m. All teams in the community will wear yellow vests and identifying badges. Surveys are expected to take 10 minutes, and all those participating will receive a resource bag containing educational information on public health and emergency management.

A map of the areas where the door-to-door surveys will occur, provided by DCPH, includes a large section of Lantana, a few areas near it, as well as a small section in the Harvest area, near Northlake, and many other areas all around Denton County.