Friday, March 29, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Denton County to conduct door-to-door interviews in Lantana over emergency preparedness

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
33

Next month, multiple Denton County departments will conduct door-to-door interviews as part of a Community Assessment for Public Health Emergency Response (CASPER) in many areas of unincorporated Denton County, including Lantana.

Image courtesy of Denton County

Denton County Public Health — in conjunction with Denton County Medical Reserve Corps, Denton County Office of Emergency Management, and the Denton County Sheriff’s Office — will conduct the door-to-door interviews on two days in April, according to a DCPH news release. A CASPER is vital for gathering essential public health and household readiness information, DCPH said. The assessment will provide a new baseline of data for county leadership, first responders and community partners to plan programs and response efforts. Assessing the preparedness levels of communities can assist public health and other agencies in preparing for disasters or emergencies, including determining whether households have emergency plans, supply kits, adequate food and medicine, intended evacuation plans and preferred, trusted communication sources.

Weather permitting, the CASPER will be conducted April 6 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., and on April 17 between 3-7 p.m. All teams in the community will wear yellow vests and identifying badges. Surveys are expected to take 10 minutes, and all those participating will receive a resource bag containing educational information on public health and emergency management.

A map of the areas where the door-to-door surveys will occur, provided by DCPH, includes a large section of Lantana, a few areas near it, as well as a small section in the Harvest area, near Northlake, and many other areas all around Denton County.

Previous article
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Flower Mound
Next article
Many solar eclipse events to be held around Denton County
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.