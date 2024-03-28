Many solar eclipse events to be held around Denton County

Many Denton County towns and organizations will hold events on April 8 to experience the total solar eclipse.

A total solar eclipse happens when the moon passes between the sun and the earth, completely blocking the face of the sun. They happen about once every 18 months, but it can be several centuries between occurrences at any given location. The last time North and Central Texas experienced a total solar eclipse was in 1878, and the next time after April 8 this region will see one will be in 2317, according to the National Weather Service.

On April 8, the path of the total solar eclipse will head northeast from Mexico through the rest of North America, and much of southern Denton County will be in the path of totality. In Flower Mound, the partial eclipse will begin at 12:23 p.m. The total eclipse will run from 1:41 to 1:43 p.m., and the partial eclipse will end at 3:02 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. Areas east and south of Dallas that are located in the middle of the path of totality will experience totality for more than twice as long as Flower Mound will.

Even when most of the sun is blocked by the moon, it is not safe to look at it without a pair of American Astronomy Society-approved solar glasses. It is only safe to take them off when the sun is totally blocked by the moon.

Click here for more information about the eclipse.

The following list of area eclipse events was provided by Denton County. All are on April 8:

Carrollton Total Eclipse Watch Party

Noon to 2 p.m.

1700 Keller Springs Road

Carrollton Public Library at Josey Ranch Lake

Enjoy outdoor games, crafts and more.

Denton Total Eclipse in the Park

Noon to 3:30 p.m.

700 Oakland St.

Quakertown Park

Free eclipse glasses while supplies last. Enjoy food trucks, lawn games and music.

Flower Mound’s Seniors in Motion Solar Eclipse Party

1-3 p.m.

2701 W. Windsor Drive

Senior Center

For Flower Mound’s 50+ community. Live music performed by Andy Guarino. Free glasses will supplies last. Registration is required.

Flower Mound’s Total Eclipse of the Mound

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

5001 Wichita Trail

Twin Coves Park

Enjoy a day with space-themed snacks and activities, free with paid entry to the park.

Flower Mound Total Eclipse On The Mound

11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

2400 Flower Mound Road

The Flower Mound

Bring your telescopes, chairs and blankets to view the eclipse from the open prairie in the middle of Flower Mound. Glasses will be available for $5, while supplies last.

Frisco Total Eclipse of the Ballpark

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

7300 Rough Riders Trail

Riders Field

The event will feature live music, a meet-and-greet with Rough Riders, activities and more. Tickets are $10, which includes glasses.

Frisco Total Eclipse of the Park

Noon to 3 p.m.

2600 Network Blvd.

Hall Park

Activities, food for purchase and more.

Lewisville SOLARbration

Noon to 2 p.m.

150 W. Church St.

Wayne Ferguson Plaza

It is a free, family-friendly event with games, food and giveaways.

Lewisville’s Solar Eclipse 2024 at LLELA

Noon to 2 p.m.

Cicada Pavillion

LLELA Nature Preserve

Enjoy activity stations and watch the eclipse. There is a $5 entry fee per vehicle for this event.

Little Elm Solar Sand Eclipse

11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

701 W. Eldorado Parkway

The Lakefront at Little Elm Beach

Enjoy music, food and fun.

The Colony Total Solar Eclipse

12:30-2:30 p.m.

3700 Sparks Road

Stewart Creek Park

Gates open at 11:30 a.m. There will be activities, giveaways, food vendors, games and a viewing station.