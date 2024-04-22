Firefighters battle blaze at warehouse near Northlake airport

Denton County ESD No. 1 (formerly the Argyle Fire District) are working a structure fire Monday afternoon near Northwest Regional Airport in Northlake.

Around 4 p.m., firefighters were called to a reported fire at a warehouse in the 11000 block of Airport Boulevard, across from the runway, according to an ESD spokesperson. Crews arrived and confirmed seeing fire through the roof, as well as heavy smoke.

The ESD is asking the public to avoid the area while firefighters work to extinguish the blaze.

