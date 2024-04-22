Meet the Candidates: Denton ISD Board of Trustees Place 1

Southern Denton County residents will head to the polls starting next month to decide several municipal and school board contests.

Two seats in Denton ISD will be on ballots this spring, Places 1 and 2. In Place 1, Debi Scaggs is challenging Barbara Burns’ reelection bid.

Election Day is May 4, and early voting will run April 22-30. The last day to register to vote is April 4, and the last day to apply for ballot by mail is April 23. Click here for more information about voting in Denton County.

The Cross Timbers Gazette asked each candidate in a contested local race to answer a brief questionnaire to help voters make an informed decision at the polls this May. The candidates for Place 1 on the Denton ISD Board of Trustees are listed in alphabetic order below with their answers to the questionnaire.

Place 1 (3-year-term)

Barbara Burns, 69 (i)

City of residence: Denton

How long have you resided in the school district you wish to represent? Over 50 years

Occupation: Retired teacher

Education: B.A.: Texas Woman’s University; M.A.: Texas Woman’s University

Previous public service: League of Women Voters; Denton Kiwanis Club; Denton Chamber of Commerce; DARSPA (Denton Area Retired School Personnel Association); Denton ISD Board of Trustees with service as secretary, vice-president, and president

What motivated you to run for this position, and why are you the best choice? Education is my passion. My parents stressed the value of a good education. Then I became a teacher and taught for 28 years, including 20 years in Denton ISD. While teaching, I encouraged my students to attend city council and school board meetings to learn the importance of local government. After retiring, I attended school board meetings before running successfully for the board in 2012. Because of my background in education and because of my knowledge from board attendance, I was well prepared to advocate for teachers, students, and parents. While on the board, I have been committed to learning ways to improve student outcomes, to provide fiscally conservative measures to stretch limited funding, and to visit all campuses to gain knowledge and understanding. Wisely using limited resources to provide a quality education is a commitment I am prepared to continue.

Mission statement: Advocating for public education is my mission. With a budget surplus of over $30 billion, the state failed to increase the 2019 funding level for students and failed to give teachers a raise. Balancing the lack of funding with the needs of classrooms is an issue that must be tackled. The future sits in classrooms, and I want to protect our future.

Do you have children enrolled in the school district you wish to represent? All three of my children are graduates of Denton schools, and I taught in the district for 20 years.

Website: barbarakburns.com

Facebook page: Barbara Burns for Denton ISD School Board

Debi Scaggs, 58

City of residence: Denton

How long have you resided in the school district you wish to represent? 45 years

Occupation: Retired

Education: UNT, BFA Fine Art

NCTC, Cosmetology Operator License

NCTC, Cosmetology Instructor’s License

Previous public service: Church service:

Children’s Ministry Leadership, 10 yrs

Women’s Ministry Leadership, 13 yrs

Worship Team, 17 yrs

What motivated you to run for this position, and why are you the best choice? Sitting in school board meetings for the past two years I saw several things that are concerning. Stakeholders and parents are not heard, the board rubber stamps everything the superintendent endorses, taxpayer dollars are wasted on unimportant things like the medical clinics installed in schools when that money could be better used for school safety or teacher raises and bonuses. In addition, elaborate schools and stadiums are being built and there are unnecessary administrative positions costing the district thousands of dollars. Student learning outcomes are shockingly low. Only 55% of DISD students read at grade level and only 42% can do math at grade level according to 2023 STAAR test results. This has been the case for years even before Covid lockdowns. All of this has taken place under my opponent’s watch. As a retired teacher where was her concern for years of learning loss?

Mission statement: Learning should be paramount in the public school system. Let’s work to make Denton an exemplary district.

Do you have children enrolled in the school district you wish to represent? My five children are all grown but attended DISD and now I have a grandchild at DISD.

Website: Debi4Dentonisd.com

Facebook page: DEBI for Denton ISD Board of Trustees – Place 1