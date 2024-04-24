Wednesday, April 24, 2024
Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on Habitat Village in Denton

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Photo courtesy of Habitat for Humanity of Denton County

Habitat for Humanity of Denton County celebrated a significant milestone on Friday with the groundbreaking ceremony for the historic Habitat Village project, a future 35-home community in southeast Denton, according to a news release from the organization.

An aerial view of the future Habitat Village property in southeast Denton, image courtesy of Habitat for Humanity of Denton County

The event was held at Gohlke Pools, 1115 Duncan St., across the street from the future community. Key figures from the local community joined in the festivities, including Habitat for Humanity of Denton County Board President Brian Strohl, Texas House Rep. Richard Hayes, Denton City Council Member Vicki Byrd, Denton County Sheriff Tracy Murphree and Denton Mayor Gerard Hudspeth.

“Their presence underscored the importance of this initiative in addressing housing needs and fostering community development,” the organization said in a statement. “The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by community members who have steadfastly supported Habitat for Humanity of Denton County throughout its journey.”

Habitat Village will provide affordable homes to people in need over the next five to 10 years. With it, HHDC wants to help dozens of families unable to find affordable housing.

“The Habitat Village project represents a significant step towards addressing the pressing need for affordable housing in Denton County,” HHDC said in a statement. “With construction set to begin this year, the community eagerly anticipates the transformation of this 8-acre lot into a thriving neighborhood where families can build brighter futures.”

For more information, click here or contact Lora Atkinson at [email protected] or 940-484-5006, ext. 9017.

Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

