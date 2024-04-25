Shops at Highland Village to host Earth Day event

The Shops at Highland Village will host a free Earth Day Festival for the Highland Village community this weekend.

The celebration is set to take place 1-4 p.m. on Sunday in the center’s courtyard space next to Blue Goose Cantina, according to a news release from The Shops.

“The Earth Day Festival is suitable for guests of all ages, and offers fun and free ways to learn about our planet,” said Ginny Tirey, marketing manager for The Shops at Highland Village. “We are thrilled to work with Whole Foods Market, Adventure Kids, and Learning Express to host an engaging event that arms the community with the tools and knowledge to protect and care for our earth.”

The event was originally planned to happen on April 20, but it was rescheduled due to inclement weather.

Guests will be able to celebrate Earth Day while learning how to protect the planet through demonstrations and kids activities, including:

Bird feed craft activity hosted by Adventure Kids Playcare

Plant pot decorating and seed planting station

Create your own pinwheel workshop sponsored by Learning Express

Healthy snack demonstration presented by Whole Foods Market

More entertainment will include a bounce house, face painting and a local favorite, The Living Vine Stilt Walker.