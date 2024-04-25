Thursday, April 25, 2024
Lewisville ISD participating in drinking water research program

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Lewisville ISD announced last week that it is participating in a voluntary statewide program that offers free training and guidance on how to reduce exposure to lead in drinking water.

The program is provided by Texas Commission on Environmental Quality’s Lead Testing in School and Child Care Program. Financial support is made possible by the TCEQ and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The district expects that drinking water samples will be collected over summer break. according to a LISD news release. Water samples will be analyzed using an accredited drinking water laboratory, and LISD will take action to reduce exposure to lead, as needed, and communicate the results to the community.

Lead is a heavy metal, and some drinking water pipes, taps, solder and other plumbing materials contain lead, according to the district news release. For more information about the sources of lead and health effects of lead, click here.

Results will be available on TCEQ’s LTSCC Program webpage at texasleadtesting.org.

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

