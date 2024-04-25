Med spa, fitness studio coming to Shops at Highland Village in May

Two new businesses are expected to open in The Shops at Highland Village next month, according to a Shops spokesperson.

BODY20, a boutique fitness studio that utilizes FDA-cleared electro-muscle stimulation suits for a 20 minute training session with a personal trainer, will open in May between Great American Cookies and Brightside Boutique. BODY20 provides a custom 1-on-1 program, giving the body over 150 times more muscle contractions than a conventional workout without any need to pick up a weight or use traditional gym equipment.

Orange Twist, is a med spa with a “fresh and modern approach” to aesthetics. The med spa offers a “highly curated menu of advanced non-invasive treatments” for the body, face and skin, will also open next month between Grimaldi’s Pizzeria and James Avery Artisan Jewelry.

