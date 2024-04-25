Thursday, April 25, 2024
Med spa, fitness studio coming to Shops at Highland Village in May

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Photo courtesy of The Shops at Highland Village

Two new businesses are expected to open in The Shops at Highland Village next month, according to a Shops spokesperson.

BODY20, a boutique fitness studio that utilizes FDA-cleared electro-muscle stimulation suits for a 20 minute training session with a personal trainer, will open in May between Great American Cookies and Brightside Boutique. BODY20 provides a custom 1-on-1 program, giving the body over 150 times more muscle contractions than a conventional workout without any need to pick up a weight or use traditional gym equipment.

Orange Twist, is a med spa with a “fresh and modern approach” to aesthetics. The med spa offers a “highly curated menu of advanced non-invasive treatments” for the body, face and skin, will also open next month between Grimaldi’s Pizzeria and James Avery Artisan Jewelry.

Click here for more information about The Shops at Highland Village.

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

