Boutiques closing in Highland Village

Two clothing boutiques in The Shops at Highland Village are closing their doors.

Jack’s Outfitters, known for owner Rhonda Kaye Stankiewicz and her dogs, is closing on Tuesday. In an Instagram post, Stankiewicz said she is closing the clothing and gift store due to higher expenses and external challenges following the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I can’t commit to a long term lease in this uncertain economy. My hope is for a future opportunity to reset & reboot,” Stankiewicz said in the post. “Thank you to every person that has been part of my team, my vendors & their sales representatives & every customer who has been part of Jack’s story. Your loyal support, friendship & encouragement has meant the world to me.”

Lucy Voss Designer Boutique is also closing, according to a Shops spokesperson, but a store representative could not be reached Monday and the Shops spokesperson did not say when the store is planning to close its doors.