Local fire department to host Push-In Ceremony for new fire engine

Denton County ESD No. 1 is inviting the community to help place a new fire engine in service with a traditional Push-In Ceremony.

The new engine will be housed in Station 513 at 865 Copper Canyon Road in Lantana, replacing an 11-year-old fire engine that will be a reserve unit for the ESD, according to a district news release. To recognize the special occasion, the ESD will host a community event at Station 513 at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The push-in ceremony consists of spraying down the engine, drying it off and pushing it into the station bay.

“This is one of the many great fire service traditions that we still uphold today,” the ESD said in a statement. “In the 1800s after crews returned from a call on horse-drawn equipment, the animals were unable to back into the station. This required firefighters to detach the horses and manually push in the engine into the bay.”