Early voting ends Tuesday

Denton County residents have until Tuesday evening to vote early in the May 4 General Election.

Local voters will cast their ballots for local town council and mayoral races, school board seats and special elections for eight-figure school district bonds and town charter amendments. Click here for more information about local races and special elections.

Registered voters can vote early in-person at any location around Denton County, but those who wait until Election Day must vote at their precinct’s location. Early voting will continue from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday at 38 locations around the county, including many in southern Denton County, such as:

Bartonville Town Hall

Copper Canyon Town Hall

Denton County ESD No. 1 Fire Station 511

Denton County Southwest Courthouse

Double Oak Town Hall

Flower Mound Community Activity Center

Flower Mound Senior Center

Highland Village Municipal Complex

Justin Municipal Complex

Northlake Town Hall

Northwest ISD Administration Building

Thrive Recreation Center

Find more voter information on the Denton County Elections Administration website at www.votedenton.gov.