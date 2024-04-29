Early voting ends Tuesday

Denton County residents have until Tuesday evening to vote early in the May 4 General Election.
Local voters will cast their ballots for local town council and mayoral races, school board seats and special elections for eight-figure school district bonds and town charter amendments. Click here for more information about local races and special elections.
Registered voters can vote early in-person at any location around Denton County, but those who wait until Election Day must vote at their precinct’s location. Early voting will continue from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday at 38 locations around the county, including many in southern Denton County, such as:
- Bartonville Town Hall
- Copper Canyon Town Hall
- Denton County ESD No. 1 Fire Station 511
- Denton County Southwest Courthouse
- Double Oak Town Hall
- Flower Mound Community Activity Center
- Flower Mound Senior Center
- Highland Village Municipal Complex
- Justin Municipal Complex
- Northlake Town Hall
- Northwest ISD Administration Building
- Thrive Recreation Center
Find more voter information on the Denton County Elections Administration website at www.votedenton.gov.