Bartonville Police Blotter

Here are a few instances where the Bartonville Police Department was called for assistance in February:

3200 block of E. FM 407, officers responded to an assault stemming from a road rage incident. Upon arrival, officers confirmed the assault and filed an offense report.

3000 block of E. FM 407, officers responded to a vehicle collision with a building. Officers documented the incident and filed a crash report.

3400 block of E. FM 407, officers responded to a case of criminal trespass. The individuals involved were issued criminal trespass warnings and vacated the premises.

3200 block of E. FM 407. officers responded to a suspicious individual that was harassing customers. Officers intervened, leading to the arrest of the individual for criminal trespass.

900 block of Noble Champions Way, officers responded to two loose horses running down the road. Officers successfully located the owners and ensured the safe return of the horses to their home.