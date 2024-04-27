Sunday, April 28, 2024
Northlake Police Blotter

Photo courtesy of the town of Northlake

The Northlake Police Department made 13 arrests from February 1-29, answered or initiated 943 calls for service, and took 54 reports. Here are some recent police calls:

February 2 – Officers were called to the 8000 blk of Small Block Road regarding a Domestic Disturbance around 7 p.m. It was discovered that a misbehaving canine was being scolded very loudly, which caused a neighbor to call police. No offense occurred and the canine was fine.

February 5 – Officers were called to the 13000 blk of Raceway Drive regarding a Domestic Disturbance around 1 a.m. No offense occurred. Family members were arguing over taking out trash.

February 7 – Officers were dispatched to the 2400 blk of Cobbler Street regarding a Domestic Disturbance around 3:30 p.m. Spouse reported that the ex-spouse was picking up kids and was intoxicated. Officers arrived and made one arrest for Driving While Intoxicated.

February 9 – Officers were dispatched to the 9000 blk of Cleveland Gibbs Road regarding a Welfare Check on a male passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle. Officers arrived and determined the driver was impaired and he was taken into custody.

February 12 – Officers were dispatched to the 8000 blk of Gasoline Alley for a Disturbance at around 3 p.m. The complainant stated an employee was terminated and refused to leave the business. Officers arrived and spoke to the former employee, and he agreed to leave.

February 20 – Officers were dispatched to the 13000 blk of Raceway Drive regarding a Criminal Trespass around 7 p.m. Three people were seen pulling on door handles earlier in the day. Officers were advised by the manager at the location that she wanted them trespassed from the property.

