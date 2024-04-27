Foodie Friday: Savoring extraordinary flavors at Mr. O1 Pizza in Flower Mound

Extraordinary means “exceptional, noteworthy, remarkable, even phenomenal.”

That is a perfect description of Mr. 01 Extraordinary Pizza. Mister O1 was born from the idea that an extraordinary pizza requires the utmost attention to detail and the finest ingredients–necessary tools for an artist to produce a masterpiece. But the “Mr. O1” part of the name is a special part of the story. It is a reference to, of all things, something from the U.S. Government.

The U.S. Government issues O-1 Visas to individuals who have achieved and sustained national or international acclaim for extraordinary ability. After winning “Best Pizza in the World” in a competition in Monte Carlo, Chef Renato Viola was granted an O-1 Visa. The winning recipe for success was simple — Quality and Consistency. These are the hallmarks of Chef Renato Viola’s pizzas. Raised in Southern Italy, Viola developed a passion for cooking at an early age and by the time he was 11 years old, Viola was apprenticing with Italy’s best pizza chefs. And now he has brought his genius to us.