Foodie Friday: Savoring extraordinary flavors at Mr. O1 Pizza in Flower Mound

Extraordinary means “exceptional, noteworthy, remarkable, even phenomenal.”
That is a perfect description of Mr. 01 Extraordinary Pizza. Mister O1 was born from the idea that an extraordinary pizza requires the utmost attention to detail and the finest ingredients–necessary tools for an artist to produce a masterpiece. But the “Mr. O1” part of the name is a special part of the story. It is a reference to, of all things, something from the U.S. Government.
The U.S. Government issues O-1 Visas to individuals who have achieved and sustained national or international acclaim for extraordinary ability. After winning “Best Pizza in the World” in a competition in Monte Carlo, Chef Renato Viola was granted an O-1 Visa. The winning recipe for success was simple — Quality and Consistency. These are the hallmarks of Chef Renato Viola’s pizzas. Raised in Southern Italy, Viola developed a passion for cooking at an early age and by the time he was 11 years old, Viola was apprenticing with Italy’s best pizza chefs. And now he has brought his genius to us.
The restaurant is dedicated to using only the finest and freshest ingredients, most of which are imported from Italy or locally sourced. On the menu, you’ll find Chef Viola’s specialty star-shaped pizzas, traditional pies, calzones, a burrata bar, and even a coffee pizza! The artisanal pizza is a delicate thin-crust style with very light dough, which is prepared and rests for a minimum of 72 hours into natural levitation before being served.
Partner John Labarge shared his favorites with us, and they were truly extraordinary. We sampled two star-shaped pizzas, including the Star Luca (which, by the way, owns the title of World’s best pizza), a huge and delicious Calzone with a perfect sauce, coffee pizza (who puts coffee on pizza?? But it works!), and a pizza with honey on it!
Then there was a board with a ball of Burrata (that means “buttery” in Italian, and is it ever) that looks like a fresh ball of mozzarella, but the real charm of burrata — and what sets it apart — is what’s on the inside. No words can sufficiently describe it — come check it out for yourself.
And if that wasn’t enough, they brought out two desserts for us — a Nutella Pizza and a Nutella and Banana Calzone. So save room for dessert when you visit.
Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza is now open in Flower Mound! Check it out at 4630 Long Prairie Rd., Suite 220, near Pei Wei and Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop. To learn more, call them at (281) 921-0310 or visit www.mistero1.com