Sunday, May 5, 2024
Southern Denton County Local News

45 vehicles involved in fire at Northlake auction facility

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Photos courtesy of Denton County ESD No. 1.

Another fire engulfed dozens of vehicles at a large vehicle auction facility in Northlake early Sunday morning.

Just before 4 a.m., Denton County ESD No. 1 firefighters responded to the reported structure fire in the 3700 block of McPherson Road, located just north of Texas Motor Speedway, and crew members could see a large column of smoke and flames from I-35W, according to an ESD news release. Upon arrival, they found a couple dozen vehicles fully involved and began working to extinguish the blaze. Crews with the Flower Mound, Justin, Roanoke and Ponder fire departments responded to help.

One hour after the first crew was dispatched, the fire was under control. In total, 45 vehicles were involved, according to the ESD. The Denton County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the fire.

The same auction lot was the site of a fire involving 58 vehicles on Christmas Eve 2023.

Senior Talk DFW — May 2024
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

