45 vehicles involved in fire at Northlake auction facility

Another fire engulfed dozens of vehicles at a large vehicle auction facility in Northlake early Sunday morning.

Just before 4 a.m., Denton County ESD No. 1 firefighters responded to the reported structure fire in the 3700 block of McPherson Road, located just north of Texas Motor Speedway, and crew members could see a large column of smoke and flames from I-35W, according to an ESD news release. Upon arrival, they found a couple dozen vehicles fully involved and began working to extinguish the blaze. Crews with the Flower Mound, Justin, Roanoke and Ponder fire departments responded to help.

One hour after the first crew was dispatched, the fire was under control. In total, 45 vehicles were involved, according to the ESD. The Denton County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the fire.

The same auction lot was the site of a fire involving 58 vehicles on Christmas Eve 2023.