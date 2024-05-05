Sunday, May 5, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County BusinessLocal Experts
Local Experts

Senior Talk DFW — May 2024

Contributing Writer
By Contributing Writer
0
1
Edwena Potter

May is here, spring is springing! And the scammers are coming out of the woodwork!
The Federal Trade Commission reports that Americans lost $10 billion to scams and fraud in 2023. The FTC received a total of 2.6 million fraud reports last year.

There were 1 million reports of identity theft in 2023. Fraud cost the military community $477,000,000. Email was the most common way scammers approached victims in 2023, followed by the phone. Victims lost $1.4 billion to fraud originating on social media platforms (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, etc.) The biggest losses were through bank transfers and cryptocurrency.

These are scams where a criminal asks you to pay them in gift cards for “back taxes” or “warrants” or to “keep your utilities on.”

These are scams where a criminal meets a victim online through a dating site or messenger app on social media and starts a romantic relationship.

These are scams where an email, text or phone call is used to deceive people into revealing personal information.

Tips to Avoid Becoming a Victim

If the person won’t let you get off the phone, or becomes increasingly aggressive…HANG UP! Never allow someone to take over your computer unless you have vetted them as legitimate tech support. If you didn’t call them, chances are it is not legitimate. Monitor your credit cards and bank account regularly for strange or improper charges. Keep in mind that often criminals will make small charges to “probe” your account before making larger ones. Keep the customer support numbers for your bank, credit cards, and any retirement funds on hand…the faster you contact them, the less you may lose.

To learn more about scams, how to spot them and how to avoid them, join us May 16 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at North Central Texas College (NCTC), 1200 Parker Square, Room 203, Flower Mound. We have a representative from the Denton County Community Relations Deputies speaking about the above scams and others. To RSVP go to www.SeniorTalkDFW.com or call or text 469-616-0561. A great resource is www.reportfraud.ftc.gov.

Edwena Potter, Certified Senior Housing Professional, Certified Probate Expert, Keller Williams Realty – You go love on your loved ones, let us handle the details.

(Sponsored content)

Previous article
Medicare and annual doctor visits
Contributing Writer
Contributing Writer

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.