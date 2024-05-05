Sunday, May 5, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County BusinessLocal Experts
Local Experts

Medicare and annual doctor visits

Contributing Writer
By Contributing Writer
0
1
Tim Bergeron, PlanMedigap

Many seniors are surprised to find out Medicare does not cover physicals. We regularly receive calls from clients wondering why they were billed for something that is usually considered a preventative service. While Medicare does want you to see your primary care provider, incorrect coding for a visit can result in surprise bills.
Let’s look at what Medicare does and does not cover:

“Welcome to Medicare” Visit – Seniors are eligible for this visit one time within the first 12 months they are enrolled in Part B. This visit is quite thorough; the doctor reviews family history, current health conditions, and prescriptions. The doctor also establishes a baseline for blood pressure, vision and weight. Sometimes, certain screenings and shots are ordered. There is no copayment for this visit, and the Part B deductible does not apply.

“Annual Wellness” Visit – This is what most people think of when they hear the term “annual physical,” although this visit is mostly about prevention. While assessing overall health and well-being, doctors want to develop and update a personalized prevention plan. Medicare covers this visit once every 12 months (11 full months must have passed since your last visit). Occasionally, doctors will run tests that fall outside the bounds of this regular visit, which could be billed.

“Annual Physical” – Physicals are generally full, head-to-toe exams. Doctors listen to heart and lungs, feel neck and abdominal area, test reflexes, and more. This exam is more thorough than the “wellness visit,” and these appointments are not covered by Medicare or a Medicare Supplement.

Differentiating between these visits and the way they are medically coded can help prevent surprise bills. When you call your doctor to schedule an appointment, make sure you talk through exactly what you’ll need, knowing that a “physical,” will likely involve more screening and will be your financial responsibility. I always recommend asking your doctor exactly what Medicare will cover and confirming costs up front.

My team would love to come alongside and assist you in your Medicare journey. We’ve been blessed to be able to help thousands of seniors in Denton and Tarrant County. Our services are always free, so don’t hesitate to call 800-750-2407 or swing by 2604 Long Prairie Road, Suite 100 in Flower Mound.

God Bless.

(Sponsored content)

Previous article
Moore holds on to narrow lead for mayor of Flower Mound; Furst Ranch PID rejected
Contributing Writer
Contributing Writer

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.