Local fire district collecting donations for Bottled Water & Electrolyte Drive

One local fire district is collecting donations of bottled waters and sports drinks for its firefighters.

“First responders go through lots of water in the summertime and donations of bottled water and electrolytes are always appreciated,” Denton County ESD No. 1 said in a statement Friday. “Each year we are so appreciative of the donations that keep us hydrated while responding to emergencies in our community during the summer time heat.”

Residents can drop off water and/or sports drinks at any of the ESD’s three fire stations:

The district also invited families to bring the kids when they drop off donations at one of the fire stations.

“We’d love to show them our engines!”