Eads: May, one of the busiest months of the year

Known as “Maycember” in some circles, especially those of us with school-aged children, the month of May is as busy as December, filled with everything from field trips to tests to graduation ceremonies but without the holiday trimmings.

It is also the time of year when our teachers from kindergarten to college look forward to a bit of a break as they rush to finish the last weeks of the school year and all it entails. Keep these individuals in mind as you go and make sure to show them some appreciation for all they have done throughout the year to help your children succeed.

It would be the perfect time to stop by one or two of our local shops across Denton County to pick up something to say “thanks.” Shopping local is key to keeping our local economy thriving. Planning a graduation party with a locally-owned restaurant or caterer is another way to keep dollars with Denton County businesses.

Our Denton County Chambers of Commerce plan year-round to support these businesses and we need to also do our part. We have been fortunate to attract major retail developments, corporate headquarters, and other businesses to Denton County, thanks in part to the efforts of our Grants & Economic Development Program Manager Rina Maloney, who is the quiet force behind the scenes as negotiations for future development opportunities arise. We are thankful for her tireless efforts.

And as you and your family rush from one event to the next in a whirlwind, it is important to take time for yourselves.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month – a time to recognize the signs of stress, burnout, or just to reduce anxiety.

Denton County has initiated several resources this past year to help individuals looking for information or looking to find resources. Last year, we started our Mental Health Navigators program which allows residents to call or text “Links” to 940-349-3000 from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. A mental health navigator will respond with assistance in helping to find local resources for whatever is needed.

If you are looking for an online source of information for mental health care, you can go to unitedwaydenton.crediblemind.com where you can find self-assessment tools to determine levels of stress, anxiety or other mental health situations along with tips and articles to help you navigate the situation.

I would also like to give a shoutout to our Denton County MHMR for all they do to assist our residents with mental health needs. They work closely with us in many aspects as well as with several other agencies including the United Way of Denton County Behavioral Health Leadership Team.

May your “Maycember” be filled with memories of joyful accomplishments for you and your families during this busy time of year.

Connect With Us

If you have any questions or comments, please let me hear from you. My email is [email protected], and my office number is 940-349-2820. For more information, register for my newsletter at Dentoncounty.gov/countyjudgenewslettersignup