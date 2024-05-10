Friday, May 10, 2024
Southern Denton County Local News

New Argyle Farmers Market kicks off Saturday

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
11

The new Argyle Farmers Market is inviting the community out Saturday morning for its inaugural market.

“For years, Argyle residents have been posting on Facebook that they want a local farmers market,” said Emily Holt, owner of Argyle Party and Gift. “We have a backyard area that is a great place to get started. We expect to outgrow the space, but for now, I figured let’s do it, let’s stop saying we don’t have a spot for this and make it happen.”

The farmers market will be held on the second Saturday of each month from 9 a.m. to noon behind the store, 409 Hwy 377. There will be nine vendors there this month, but Holt said she expects 11 next month and a dozen in July. Every month, the market will feature a different local nonprofit.

Holt said the board is adamant about keeping it “an actual farmers market, not an artisan market,” so all vendors will be selling things that are agriculturally or horticulturally based, and all will be located within 100 miles of Argyle. Vendors will offer varieties of meats, produce and more. There will be a vendor with gluten-free goods, as well as a sourdough vendor, dog treat vendor and flower vendor.

“I feel like the community has been wanting and needing this,” Holt said. “There’s a huge demand for these items. We know it’s a busy weekend, with Mothers Day and graduation parties, but we hope the community shows up Saturday morning.”

Click here for more information.

Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

