Gift card scammers targeting residents, sheriff’s office says

The Denton County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Thursday that it has learned of a new phone scam targeting residents.

The DCSO recently received reports that people are falsely claiming to be affiliated with the Denton County Sheriff’s Office and sending text messages to residents, asking them to purchase gift cards, such as Google or Apple cards, from their nearby grocery stores.

“We want to clarify that we will not contact any citizen via phone or text message to request any form of payment,” the DCSO said in a statement.