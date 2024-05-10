Friday, May 10, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County BusinessLocal Experts
Local Experts

The Electric Vehicle Dilemma

Contributing Writer
By Contributing Writer
0
1
Level 2 home charging station

Electric vehicles are gaining traction, and with good reason. They offer a clean, efficient driving experience. But for many considering an EV, a key question arises: how do I charge it at home?

There are two main levels for home EV charging: Level 1 utilizes a standard 120-volt outlet – the kind you would use for lamps or toasters – and adds about 3-5 miles of range per hour. Level 2 is the faster option and uses a 240-volt circuit – similar to your dryer or oven – and adds about 25-30 miles of range per hour.

Many EV manufacturers make their own Level 2 charging stations that can be mounted indoors or outdoors. In addition to federal tax credits, some dealerships and utility providers offer rebates specifically for home charging. The cost of home charging can further be offset if “Free Nights” or “EV Charging” plans are offered by your utility company.

It is also important to keep in mind the age and capacity of your home’s electrical system. Older homes may require electrical upgrades in order to accommodate EV charging. Energy management systems – like SPAN Panel – can be installed in order to monitor and control the charging amperage. SPAN Panels also integrate seamlessly with solar and home batteries providing a green energy solution for charging your EV.

If you have purchased – or are planning on purchasing – an electric vehicle, reach out to Texas Solar Professional at (469) 870-1021 or [email protected] to receive a free quote for your Level 2 home charging station.

(Sponsored content)

Previous article
Team Bailey: Local mom celebrating six years with adopted sons
Contributing Writer
Contributing Writer

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.