The Electric Vehicle Dilemma

Electric vehicles are gaining traction, and with good reason. They offer a clean, efficient driving experience. But for many considering an EV, a key question arises: how do I charge it at home?

There are two main levels for home EV charging: Level 1 utilizes a standard 120-volt outlet – the kind you would use for lamps or toasters – and adds about 3-5 miles of range per hour. Level 2 is the faster option and uses a 240-volt circuit – similar to your dryer or oven – and adds about 25-30 miles of range per hour.

Many EV manufacturers make their own Level 2 charging stations that can be mounted indoors or outdoors. In addition to federal tax credits, some dealerships and utility providers offer rebates specifically for home charging. The cost of home charging can further be offset if “Free Nights” or “EV Charging” plans are offered by your utility company.

It is also important to keep in mind the age and capacity of your home’s electrical system. Older homes may require electrical upgrades in order to accommodate EV charging. Energy management systems – like SPAN Panel – can be installed in order to monitor and control the charging amperage. SPAN Panels also integrate seamlessly with solar and home batteries providing a green energy solution for charging your EV.

If you have purchased – or are planning on purchasing – an electric vehicle, reach out to Texas Solar Professional at (469) 870-1021 or [email protected] to receive a free quote for your Level 2 home charging station.

(Sponsored content)