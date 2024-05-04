Saturday, May 4, 2024
Moore holds on to narrow lead for mayor of Flower Mound; Furst Ranch PID rejected

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Photo courtesy of the town of Flower Mound

In Saturday’s General Election, Flower Mound voters narrowly sided with challenger Cheryl Moore over Incumbent Mayor Derek France, they chose a new Town Council member and rejected the creation of a new Public Improvement District for the future Furst Ranch development in west Flower Mound.

Cheryl Moore

According to unofficial results from the Denton and Tarrant county elections offices, with 100% of precincts reporting, Moore received 50.6% of the 8,826 votes cast in the Flower Mound mayoral race, edging France by just 102 votes. France did not immediately respond Saturday night when asked if he will request a recount. Moore had finished in third place in the 2021 mayoral race, which France ultimately won in a runoff.

For many Flower Mound voters, Proposition G, the Furst Ranch PID, was the most important item on their ballot. About 55.8% of the 9,019 votes were against the creation of the district. At a community meeting last month, property owner Jack Furst promoted the proposed PID as a “very common finance tool to help property owners within Furst Ranch to pay for their own improvements and amenities, and the rest of the town can use them for free.”

At that meeting, Furst was asked what would happen if Prop G is not approved, and he said “it would slow us down,” and he’d work with the town to try to accelerate the process, which he described as “competitive.” On Saturday night, Furst did not respond to a request for comment.

Flower Mound voters also chose a new Town Council member for Place 4, to replace the term-limited Jim Engel. Despite facing three other candidates, Janvier Werner avoided a runoff by securing 52% of the vote.

Election results: Tight races in Flower Mound, Argyle ISD
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

