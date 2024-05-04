Election results: Tight races in Flower Mound, Argyle ISD

In Saturday’s General Election, some southern Denton County incumbents won their reelection bids comfortably while others came up just short. One school district received approval on all of its bond propositions, while another saw most of its propositions fail. And voters rejected the creation of a Public Improvement District to aid with the development of Furst Ranch in west Flower Mound.
Below are the unofficial election results for select contested races in southern Denton County from the Denton County Elections Office (and the Tarrant County Elections Office, where applicable), with 100% of precincts reporting.
Denton Central Appraisal District Board of Directors
Place 1
Angie Cox: 62.94%, 31,095 votes
Peter Mungiguerra: 37.06%, 18,311 votes
Place 2
Sophia Anwar: 38.31%, 18,585 votes
Lisa McEntire: 61.69%, 29,932 votes
Place 3
Rick Guzman: 53.6%, 25,599 votes
Jordan Villarreal: 46.4%, 22,160 votes
Double Oak (pick three)
Jaquelyne Barrow: 233 votes
Ginger Brittain: 285 votes
Mark Dieterich (i): 433 votes
Khourschid Favero (i): 394 votes
Jean Hillyer (i): 298 votes
Janet Robertson:399 votes
Flower Mound
Mayor
Derek France (i): 49.3%, 4,362 votes
Cheryl Moore: 50.7%, 4,464 votes
Place 4
Barbara Barrios: 19.5%, 1,560 votes
Justin DeFillippo: 6%, 482 votes
Rob Rawson: 22.5%, 1,807 votes
Janvier Werner: 52%, 4,142 votes
Prop A (Update the Town Charter by removing all references to two-year terms, now that all mayor and Town Council seats are three-year terms)
Yes: 80.7%, 7,015 votes
No: 19.3%, 1,677 votes
Prop B (Increases the contract amount the Town Manager can approve without needing Town Council approval from $15,000 to $50,000)
Yes: 54%, 4,793 votes
No: 46%, 4,059 votes
Prop C (Removing the requirement for ordinance captions to be published in the town’s official newspaper of record, the Denton Record-Chronicle)
Yes: 84%, 7,449 votes
No: 16%, 1,406 votes
Prop D (Allow Town Council to grant a one-year extension to the current requirement for the Town Manager to establish residency in the town within six months of appointment)
Yes: 49.7%, 4,386 votes
No: 50.3%, 4,432 votes
Prop E (Allow for a supermajority of Town Council to approve a public-private partnership for an economic development project, rather than requiring voter approval through a special election)
Yes: 45%, 3,960 votes
No: 55%, 4,824 votes
Prop F (Adds language to the Town Charter so that the Town budget will be filed with the Tarrant County clerk’s office, not just Denton County, as required by state law)
Yes: 74.8%, 6,454 votes
No: 25.2%, 2,157 votes
Prop G (Establish a Public Improvement District at Furst Ranch)
Yes: 44.2%, 4,002 votes
No: 55.8%, 5,017 votes
Justin
Place 4
James Castle: 52.12%, 197 votes
Alyssa Linenkugel (i): 47.88%, 181 votes
Place 5
Daniel Dennis: 60.96%, 228 votes
Dylan James (i): 33.16%, 124 votes
Justin Way: 5.88%, 22 votes
Place 6
Shelby St. Claire: 67.56%, 252 votes
Jim Tate: 32.44%, 121 votes
Northlake
Mayor
Rena Hardeman: 27.94%, 321 votes
Brian Montini: 72.06%, 828 votes
Argyle ISD
Place 4
Rich McDowell: 51.02%, 1,352 votes
Joshua Pezzuto: 48.98%, 1,298 votes
Place 5
Wendy McCue: 44.37%, 1,143 votes
Leona McDade (i): 55.63%, 1,433 votes
Prop A ($482M for new middle school, new elementary school and increased capacity at Argyle High School and Argyle Middle School)
For: 48.36%, 1,433 votes
Against: 51.64%, 1,530 votes
Prop B ($22.7M for baseball/softball complex at Argyle High School)
For: 43.02%, 1,283 votes
Against: 56.98%, 1,699 votes
Prop C ($6.5M for new technology for students)
For: 60.38%, 1,800 votes
Against: 39.62%, 1,181 votes
Denton ISD
Place 1
Barbara Burns (i): 62.9%, 8,655 votes
Debi Scaggs: 37.1%, 5,104 votes
Place 2
Sheryl English (i): 61.56%, 8,501 votes
Terry Senne: 38.44%, 5,308 votes
Lewisville ISD
Place 1 (single district)
Michelle Alkhatib: 39.34%, 1,895 votes
Allison Lassahn: 60.66%, 2,922 votes
Prop A ($16.25M for maintenance, repairs and renovations at the Eastside and Westside aquatic centers)
For: 57.99%, 12,060 votes
Against: 42.01%, 8,735 votes
Prop B ($65.69M for maintenance, repairs and renovations at athletics facilities)
For: 54.64%, 11,420 votes
Against: 45.36, 9,479 votes
Prop C ($20M for for maintenance, repairs and renovations at stadiums at Hebron, Flower Mound, The Colony, Marcus and Lewisville high schools)
For: 56.1%, 11,715 votes
Against: 43.9%, 9,168 votes
Northwest ISD
Place 2
Mark Schluter (i): 67.31%, 2,493 votes
Amanda Smith: 32.69%, 1,211 votes