Election results: Tight races in Flower Mound, Argyle ISD

In Saturday’s General Election, some southern Denton County incumbents won their reelection bids comfortably while others came up just short. One school district received approval on all of its bond propositions, while another saw most of its propositions fail. And voters rejected the creation of a Public Improvement District to aid with the development of Furst Ranch in west Flower Mound.

Below are the unofficial election results for select contested races in southern Denton County from the Denton County Elections Office (and the Tarrant County Elections Office, where applicable), with 100% of precincts reporting.

Denton Central Appraisal District Board of Directors

Place 1

Angie Cox: 62.94%, 31,095 votes

Peter Mungiguerra: 37.06%, 18,311 votes

Place 2

Sophia Anwar: 38.31%, 18,585 votes

Lisa McEntire: 61.69%, 29,932 votes

Place 3

Rick Guzman: 53.6%, 25,599 votes

Jordan Villarreal: 46.4%, 22,160 votes

Double Oak (pick three)

Jaquelyne Barrow: 233 votes

Ginger Brittain: 285 votes

Mark Dieterich (i): 433 votes

Khourschid Favero (i): 394 votes

Jean Hillyer (i): 298 votes

Janet Robertson:399 votes

Flower Mound

Mayor

Derek France (i): 49.3%, 4,362 votes

Cheryl Moore: 50.7%, 4,464 votes

Place 4

Barbara Barrios: 19.5%, 1,560 votes

Justin DeFillippo: 6%, 482 votes

Rob Rawson: 22.5%, 1,807 votes

Janvier Werner: 52%, 4,142 votes

Prop A (Update the Town Charter by removing all references to two-year terms, now that all mayor and Town Council seats are three-year terms)

Yes: 80.7%, 7,015 votes

No: 19.3%, 1,677 votes

Prop B (Increases the contract amount the Town Manager can approve without needing Town Council approval from $15,000 to $50,000)

Yes: 54%, 4,793 votes

No: 46%, 4,059 votes

Prop C (Removing the requirement for ordinance captions to be published in the town’s official newspaper of record, the Denton Record-Chronicle)

Yes: 84%, 7,449 votes

No: 16%, 1,406 votes

Prop D (Allow Town Council to grant a one-year extension to the current requirement for the Town Manager to establish residency in the town within six months of appointment)

Yes: 49.7%, 4,386 votes

No: 50.3%, 4,432 votes

Prop E (Allow for a supermajority of Town Council to approve a public-private partnership for an economic development project, rather than requiring voter approval through a special election)

Yes: 45%, 3,960 votes

No: 55%, 4,824 votes

Prop F (Adds language to the Town Charter so that the Town budget will be filed with the Tarrant County clerk’s office, not just Denton County, as required by state law)

Yes: 74.8%, 6,454 votes

No: 25.2%, 2,157 votes

Prop G (Establish a Public Improvement District at Furst Ranch)

Yes: 44.2%, 4,002 votes

No: 55.8%, 5,017 votes

Justin

Place 4

James Castle: 52.12%, 197 votes

Alyssa Linenkugel (i): 47.88%, 181 votes

Place 5

Daniel Dennis: 60.96%, 228 votes

Dylan James (i): 33.16%, 124 votes

Justin Way: 5.88%, 22 votes

Place 6

Shelby St. Claire: 67.56%, 252 votes

Jim Tate: 32.44%, 121 votes

Northlake

Mayor

Rena Hardeman: 27.94%, 321 votes

Brian Montini: 72.06%, 828 votes

Argyle ISD

Place 4

Rich McDowell: 51.02%, 1,352 votes

Joshua Pezzuto: 48.98%, 1,298 votes

Place 5

Wendy McCue: 44.37%, 1,143 votes

Leona McDade (i): 55.63%, 1,433 votes

Prop A ($482M for new middle school, new elementary school and increased capacity at Argyle High School and Argyle Middle School)

For: 48.36%, 1,433 votes

Against: 51.64%, 1,530 votes

Prop B ($22.7M for baseball/softball complex at Argyle High School)

For: 43.02%, 1,283 votes

Against: 56.98%, 1,699 votes

Prop C ($6.5M for new technology for students)

For: 60.38%, 1,800 votes

Against: 39.62%, 1,181 votes

Denton ISD

Place 1

Barbara Burns (i): 62.9%, 8,655 votes

Debi Scaggs: 37.1%, 5,104 votes

Place 2

Sheryl English (i): 61.56%, 8,501 votes

Terry Senne: 38.44%, 5,308 votes

Lewisville ISD

Place 1 (single district)

Michelle Alkhatib: 39.34%, 1,895 votes

Allison Lassahn: 60.66%, 2,922 votes

Prop A ($16.25M for maintenance, repairs and renovations at the Eastside and Westside aquatic centers)

For: 57.99%, 12,060 votes

Against: 42.01%, 8,735 votes

Prop B ($65.69M for maintenance, repairs and renovations at athletics facilities)

For: 54.64%, 11,420 votes

Against: 45.36, 9,479 votes

Prop C ($20M for for maintenance, repairs and renovations at stadiums at Hebron, Flower Mound, The Colony, Marcus and Lewisville high schools)

For: 56.1%, 11,715 votes

Against: 43.9%, 9,168 votes

Northwest ISD

Place 2

Mark Schluter (i): 67.31%, 2,493 votes

Amanda Smith: 32.69%, 1,211 votes