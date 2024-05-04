Early voting results are in for southern Denton County races

At 7 p.m. Saturday, the Denton County Elections Office released unofficial early voting results in the May 4 General Election. Election Day results will be released throughout the evening.
Below are the unofficial early voting results for select contested races in southern Denton County.
Denton Central Appraisal District Board of Directors
Place 1
Angie Cox: 63.62%, 22,955 votes
Peter Mungiguerra: 36.38%, 13,126 votes
Place 2
Sophia Anwar: 37.56%, 13,301 votes
Lisa McEntire: 62.44%, 22,110 votes
Place 3
Rick Guzman: 53.55%, 18,634 votes
Jordan Villarreal: 46.45%, 16,163 votes
Double Oak (pick three)
Jaquelyne Barrow: 174 votes
Ginger Brittain: 207 votes
Mark Dieterich (i): 318 votes
Khourschid Favero (i): 286 votes
Jean Hillyer (i): 217 votes
Janet Robertson: 295 votes
Flower Mound
Mayor
Derek France (i): 49.86%, 3,244 votes
Cheryl Moore: 50.14%, 3,262 votes
Place 4
Barbara Barrios: 19.16%, 1,130 votes
Justin DeFillippo: 5.8%, 342 votes
Rob Rawson: 22%, 1,298 votes
Janvier Werner: 53.04%, 3,129 votes
Prop A
Yes: 81.5%, 5,221 votes
No: 18.5%, 1,185 votes
Prop B
Yes: 54.85%, 3,570 votes
No: 45.15%, 2,939 votes
Prop C
Yes: 84.77%, 5,528 votes
No: 15.23%, 993 votes
Prop D
Yes: 51.36%, 3,335 votes
No: 48.64%, 3,158 votes
Prop E
Yes: 36.08%, 2,978 votes
No: 53.92%, 3,485 votes
Prop F
Yes: 75.82%, 4,805 votes
No: 24.18%, 1,532 votes
Prop G
Yes: 45.14%, 2,993 votes
No: 54.86%, 3,637 votes
Justin
Place 4
James Castle: 51.32%, 117 votes
Alyssa Linenkugel (i): 48.68%, 111 votes
Place 5
Daniel Dennis: 62.72%, 143 votes
Dylan James (i): 30.7%, 70 votes
Justin Way: 6.58%, 15 votes
Place 6
Shelby St. Claire: 69%, 156 votes
Jim Tate: 31%, 70 votes
Northlake
Mayor
Rena Hardeman: 27.77%, 223 votes
Brian Montini: 72.23%, 580 votes
Argyle ISD
Place 4
Rich McDowell: 52.74%, 1,059 votes
Joshua Pezzuto: 47.26%, 949 votes
Place 5
Wendy McCue: 43.79%, 857 votes
Leona McDade (i): 56.21%, 1,100 votes
Prop A
For: 49.93%, 1,109 votes
Against: 50.07%, 1,112 votes
Prop B
For: 45.38%, 1,012 votes
Against: 54.62%, 1,218 votes
Prop C
For: 62.86%, 1,403 votes
Against: 37.14%, 829 votes
Denton ISD
Place 1
Barbara Burns (i): 63.32%, 6,391 votes
Debi Scaggs: 36.68%, 3,702 votes
Place 2
Sheryl English (i): 61.64%, 6,237 votes
Terry Senne: 38.36%, 3,881 votes
Lewisville ISD
Place 1 (single district)
Michelle Alkhatib: 39.83%, 1,459 votes
Allison Lassahn: 60.17%, 2,204 votes
Prop A
For: 58.98%, 9,063 votes
Against: 41.02%, 6,302 votes
Prop B
For: 55.7%, 8,600 votes
Against: 44.3%, 6,841 votes
Prop C
For: 57.16%, 8,824 votes
Against: 42.84%, 6,614 votes
Northwest ISD
Place 2
Mark Schluter (i): 66.8%, 1,775 votes
Amanda Smith: 33.2%, 882 votes