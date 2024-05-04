Early voting results are in for southern Denton County races

At 7 p.m. Saturday, the Denton County Elections Office released unofficial early voting results in the May 4 General Election. Election Day results will be released throughout the evening.

Below are the unofficial early voting results for select contested races in southern Denton County.

Denton Central Appraisal District Board of Directors

Place 1

Angie Cox: 63.62%, 22,955 votes

Peter Mungiguerra: 36.38%, 13,126 votes

Place 2

Sophia Anwar: 37.56%, 13,301 votes

Lisa McEntire: 62.44%, 22,110 votes

Place 3

Rick Guzman: 53.55%, 18,634 votes

Jordan Villarreal: 46.45%, 16,163 votes

Double Oak (pick three)

Jaquelyne Barrow: 174 votes

Ginger Brittain: 207 votes

Mark Dieterich (i): 318 votes

Khourschid Favero (i): 286 votes

Jean Hillyer (i): 217 votes

Janet Robertson: 295 votes

Flower Mound

Mayor

Derek France (i): 49.86%, 3,244 votes

Cheryl Moore: 50.14%, 3,262 votes

Place 4

Barbara Barrios: 19.16%, 1,130 votes

Justin DeFillippo: 5.8%, 342 votes

Rob Rawson: 22%, 1,298 votes

Janvier Werner: 53.04%, 3,129 votes

Prop A

Yes: 81.5%, 5,221 votes

No: 18.5%, 1,185 votes

Prop B

Yes: 54.85%, 3,570 votes

No: 45.15%, 2,939 votes

Prop C

Yes: 84.77%, 5,528 votes

No: 15.23%, 993 votes

Prop D

Yes: 51.36%, 3,335 votes

No: 48.64%, 3,158 votes

Prop E

Yes: 36.08%, 2,978 votes

No: 53.92%, 3,485 votes

Prop F

Yes: 75.82%, 4,805 votes

No: 24.18%, 1,532 votes

Prop G

Yes: 45.14%, 2,993 votes

No: 54.86%, 3,637 votes

Justin

Place 4

James Castle: 51.32%, 117 votes

Alyssa Linenkugel (i): 48.68%, 111 votes

Place 5

Daniel Dennis: 62.72%, 143 votes

Dylan James (i): 30.7%, 70 votes

Justin Way: 6.58%, 15 votes

Place 6

Shelby St. Claire: 69%, 156 votes

Jim Tate: 31%, 70 votes

Northlake

Mayor

Rena Hardeman: 27.77%, 223 votes

Brian Montini: 72.23%, 580 votes

Argyle ISD

Place 4

Rich McDowell: 52.74%, 1,059 votes

Joshua Pezzuto: 47.26%, 949 votes

Place 5

Wendy McCue: 43.79%, 857 votes

Leona McDade (i): 56.21%, 1,100 votes

Prop A

For: 49.93%, 1,109 votes

Against: 50.07%, 1,112 votes

Prop B

For: 45.38%, 1,012 votes

Against: 54.62%, 1,218 votes

Prop C

For: 62.86%, 1,403 votes

Against: 37.14%, 829 votes

Denton ISD

Place 1

Barbara Burns (i): 63.32%, 6,391 votes

Debi Scaggs: 36.68%, 3,702 votes

Place 2

Sheryl English (i): 61.64%, 6,237 votes

Terry Senne: 38.36%, 3,881 votes

Lewisville ISD

Place 1 (single district)

Michelle Alkhatib: 39.83%, 1,459 votes

Allison Lassahn: 60.17%, 2,204 votes

Prop A

For: 58.98%, 9,063 votes

Against: 41.02%, 6,302 votes

Prop B

For: 55.7%, 8,600 votes

Against: 44.3%, 6,841 votes

Prop C

For: 57.16%, 8,824 votes

Against: 42.84%, 6,614 votes

Northwest ISD

Place 2

Mark Schluter (i): 66.8%, 1,775 votes

Amanda Smith: 33.2%, 882 votes