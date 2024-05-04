Saturday, May 4, 2024
Lantana residents stand tall with launch of Stand Strong Fencing

Steve Gamel
Geoff and Gina Campbell offer custom fencing solutions tailored to the needs of your home, business, or landscaping project. (Photo by Lynn Seeden/Seeden Photography)

When Lantana residents Geoff and Gina Campbell were looking around for a new business opportunity to call their own, the two most important factors were that it needed to be something they enjoyed doing, and it had to be a service everyone needed.

Stand Strong Fencing quickly checked both boxes — plus a third one: a strong fence every homeowner can’t wait to show off.

“At some point, you’re going to have to replace your fence. And we want people to feel like they have everything they need and that it’s all taken care of,” Gina said. She and Geoff bought the franchise in April and currently boast a wide service area, including all of Denton County. “We want to offer reliable and quality work and separate ourselves with customer service.”

Every homeowner will need a new fence at some point. It could be that their fence just blew down after another North Texas storm, or perhaps it’s time for something new that provides more privacy, a unique look to boost their property’s curb appeal, and can stand the test of time. Regardless of the reason or situation, a new fence is a must-have, and all that’s left is to find someone to install it.

This is where Gina and Geoff at Stand Strong Fence can help. Their fencing solutions run the gamut, including maintenance, repair, and staining for existing fences and complete replacement for those that have been destroyed or worn out their welcome. Do you need a new wooden or vinyl fence that matches your property and makes a bold statement? Stand Strong has you covered. Are you looking to avoid wood and use a modern metal or wrought iron fence? They can do that, too.

Stand Strong Fencing offers a diverse range of fencing services for residential and commercial clients. They are fully insured and offer free consultations and estimates. The company warranties all its work and even provides financing options for larger projects.

“Our business is new to the area, and we can’t wait to be part of this community,” Gina said.

For more information on Stand Strong Fencing, visit www.standstrongfencing.com/argyle-tx or call 940-412-1412.

(Sponsored content)

Steve Gamel
