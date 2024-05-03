Friday, May 3, 2024
A New Haven for Relaxation: Massage Green transforms into Spa Haven

Steve Gamel
By Steve Gamel
Beth Baltmanis invites you to relax and rejuvenate at Spa Haven in Highland Village. (Photo by Lynn Seeden/Seeden Photography)

Beth Baltmanis is never short on great ideas, especially those that benefit her loyal customers at Massage Green Spa. So it shouldn’t be surprising that the longtime Flower Mound native has something new up her sleeve.

After 10 years of building the Massage Green Spa brand with three locations in Flower Mound, Highland Village, and Frisco, Baltmanis announced that she is merging the Flower Mound and Highland Village locations into one at 200 Marketplace Lane, Suite 235, in Highland Village and rebranding her wildly popular spa from Massage Green Spa to Spa Haven.

The change to Spa Haven is already official, and Baltmanis promises her clients are the real winners.

“I am very excited about this change because it allows us to expand into newer technology, higher-quality services, and a recognizable brand everyone is sure to fall in love with,” Baltmanis said. “Many of our customers were visiting both Flower Mound and Highland Village locations anyway. This makes everything easier. It’s all the same therapists and services our clients have grown to love about us. We’re honoring all Massage Green Spa gift cards, memberships, etc. It all transfers over without interruption.”

Baltmanis said her team at Spa Haven’s mission is to provide a massage experience that’s second to none and focused on relaxation, rejuvenation, and overall well-being. So, whether you’re here to soothe sore muscles, improve the look and tone of your skin, or something else, they’ve got a service to meet your needs.

Existing services include massage therapy, facials, body treatments, and infrared saunas. To complement the rebrand, she’s adding stretch therapy, nano-needling, dermaplanning, and serum-infused microdermabrasion.

Perhaps the best part is that even more services are on the way. Current specials include a free one-hour sauna session ($40 value). You can also buy one service and get one FREE for Mother’s Day.

For more information on upcoming specials, visit thespahaven.com. Or better yet, stop in for a visit.

(Sponsored content)

