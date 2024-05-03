Friday, May 3, 2024
Southern Denton County Local News

On Election Day, remember to vote at your precinct’s assigned location

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Unlike the two weeks of early voting, Denton County residents who cast their ballots Saturday, Election Day, must go to their precinct’s designated polling place.

During early voting, registered voters in Denton County can vote at any of dozens of early voting locations all around the county. But on Election Day, you must go to your precinct’s assigned location, causing confusion among some voters.

Election clerks have told The Cross Timbers Gazette that hundreds or thousands of Election Day voters go to the wrong polling place and are turned away, frustrated, and some won’t try again. Activists urge Denton County Commissioners to join most Texas counties and consider approving countywide voting centers. Click here for more information about the push for voting centers in Denton County.

Election Day voting will run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday. Click here for more information about contested races in southern Denton County. Click here for more information from the county elections office, including where your assigned precinct polling place is.

Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.